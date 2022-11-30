Read full article on original website
Willie Runyon
Willie Runyon, age 90, of Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his residence. Willie was born in Pikeville, KY., to the late Nathaniel Calvary and Myrtle “Sammons” Runyon, March 27, 1932. The family will accept friends, Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 6:00 PM...
Randy W. Madan
Randy W. Madan, Sr., age 67 of Whitehouse, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Parkview Healthcare Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born August 8, 1955 in Jackson, Michigan to the late Edmond E. Madan, Sr. and Alice Elizabeth Royce Stockdale. Funeral services will be held 12:00pm Wednesday, December...
Earl M. Alley
Earl Martin Alley, age 73, of Beauty, KY, passed away December 1, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born April 1, 1949 in Beauty, KY to the late Leonard and Stella Justice Alley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12 PM in the chapel...
Deborah Denise Varney
Deborah Denise Varney, 66, of Pinsonfork, KY, passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022, at her home. Deborah was born January 18, 1956, in Williamson, WV, to the late Bill and Eda (May) Nunley. There will be graveside services on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Mt. View...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
Crystal Lewallen
Crystal Lewallen, age 39 of Hager Hill, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Paintsville ARH Hospital. Born June 26, 1983 in Warsaw, Indiana to John Fitzpatrick of Leander, Kentucky and the late Martha Fairchild. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the chapel...
Charles L. Matney
Charles L. Matney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, age 79, of Williamson, WV passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the emergency room at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, KY. Born January 2, 1943 in Keen Mountain, VA, he was the son of the late Gus and Leanor Justine (Hunt) Matney.
Pikeville preparing for ‘bigger, better’ Christmas With a First Responder
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas With a First Responder is only a couple of weeks away and the Pikeville first responders are unpacking more than ever this year. The annual event provides Christmas gifts to kids form all around Pike County, with clothes, toys, and more, paid for by donations and the city’s Community Outreach Program.
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 3
Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Heritage Farm Christmas Village gets in the spirit of the season. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 17 hours ago. Man convicted of murdering high school student sentenced to life in prison.
First Lady Britainy Beshear announces new drop off locations for EKY toy drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced some new locations folks from across the state can drop off toys for the upcoming toy drive. The Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive will benefit children affected by historic flooding in several...
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Missing Persons Alert issued for woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwall,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
Good Question: Why isn’t there a guardrail where Ky. school bus crash happened?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In November, we reported on a serious bus crash in Magoffin County. That led to a question from one of our viewers:. Good Question: Why isn’t a guardrail installed where the Magoffin County bus accident happened?. That bus crash sent 18 students and the driver...
Gift drive for nursing home residents underway
SALYERSVILLE/PIKEVILLE – Kisha Sowards is gearing up for her fourth year of Helping Hearts, a fundraising effort she started when she was in high school to ensure every local nursing home resident receives a gift for Christmas. Sowards, who is now a junior at UPike, has even extended the...
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Information wanted on attempted theft of excavator in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the person or group of people who attempted to steal an excavator from Taywood Road in Mingo County. Deputies say this happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. They say they believe the individual or […]
17K+ customers under boil water advisory
HUNTINGTON/BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 17,440 customers on the East End of Huntington and Barboursville. According to West Virginia American Water, customers could be experiencing lower pressure or loss of service in higher elevations. The company says the...
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
