SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 1500 square foot barn burned down in an early morning fire on the corner of Parkhill Road and Rattlesnake Creek Road.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responded to the structure fire in the Parkhill area.

Officials report no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

