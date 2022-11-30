Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida
The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
How is Florida holding up 2 months after Hurricane Ian?
It’s been just over 2 months since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers, Florida. That storm is now listed as the second most expensive storm to hit the US, second only to Katrina in 2005.
WPTV
WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle outlines evolution of hurricane forecasting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday is the last day of hurricane season, and it was a tough year for Florida after being battered by Hurricane Ian and Nicole. After three decades on the job, WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle is still extremely passionate about his work to keep the community informed and safe when covering these potentially catastrophic storms.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
wild941.com
Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
Red Snapper Act introduced to prevent Northeast Florida fishing area closures
WASHINGTON D.C. — On Thursday, Dec. 1, Florida Congressman John Rutherford, Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy and 14 of their colleagues introduced H.R. 9373, the Red Snapper Act. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This bipartisan legislation looks to prevent area closures in the South Atlantic until the South Atlantic...
Walt Disney World’s special district in Florida could be preserved in 2023, but DeSantis says no ‘U-turns’
The fate of Walt Disney World in Florida is still to be decided, but a change in corporate leadership may shift those discussions.
Florida HIV cases increasing — and many people don’t know they have it
While many parts of the country have HIV under control, Florida leads the nation in new infections. Nearly 5,000 people a year in Florida are diagnosed with HIV, a number that hasn’t budged much in the last 10 years despite the nation overall experiencing an 8% decline. In total, about 120,000 people in Florida live with HIV and as many as 17,700 more are undiagnosed and likely spreading the ...
fox35orlando.com
Florida rent prices: Are they increasing or decreasing?
Rent prices are beginning to ease in large metropolitan areas following the recent crisis that forced many to pay astronomical prices for a place to call home. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) said that in October, 68 housing markets had smaller average rental rates, up from 38 in September. Places like Springfield, Massachusetts; Austin, Texas; Seattle and New York are some of the areas where rents are falling. The U.S. average rental rate was $2,040, down 0.9 percent from September.
Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal
Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance. Chances are that once you visit them, you will keep going back for more time and time again.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on going there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit, if you want to see what really good seafood tastes like. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never visited them before, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
wflx.com
Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
The new year will bring increases to your power bill. In January, a $10 increase will be added to Florida Power & Light electric bills, but it will be offset by federal tax savings. However, in February, the tax savings will go away, creating another increase. Then in April, FPL...
New schools planned in St. Lucie County to help with population boom
St. Lucie County is home to huge population growth. It's something school administrators and parents alike are noticing.
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don't come to mind, but the state is actually home to the "most dangerous" tree in the world.
Interesting Observation Made of State of Florida From Photo Above [LOOK]
Meteorologist Kaitin Wright shared a photo of the state of Florida from space and now the photo has gone viral. In her social post, Wright points out something I have never noticed before about the shape of the "Sunshine State". She notes that if you turn this photo over, 180-degrees,...
NBC Miami
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting
This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
