Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up
SPLK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates driven by healthy demand trends. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. The strong quarterly performance buoyed investor sentiments as share prices soared 17.8% post earnings release to close at $91.49 on Dec 1, 2022.
3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
RSG - Free Report) , Clean Harbors, Inc. (. are some stocks likely to gain from the abovementioned factors. The Zacks Waste Removal Services industry comprises companies engaged in the collection, transportation, treatment, disposal, inspection and regulation of any form of waste. The companies serve residential, municipal, commercial and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. Some industry participants provide non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico, while others provide waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. Some industry players operate as environmental infrastructure and solutions companies, providing water handling and recycling solutions.
AmEx (AXP) Unveils Platform to Simplify Digital B2B Payments
AXP - Free Report) recently introduced a business-to-business (B2B) payments solution named Amex Business Link, which is presently used by more than 500 business clients across five countries. The digital platform is powered by reporting and reconciliation tools. It can also establish links with API-enabled customer relationship management (CRM) and...
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
EnerSys (ENS) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
ENS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ENS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross." Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a...
Fortune Brands (FBHS) to Buy Assa Abloy's Emtek, Yale Brands
FBHS - Free Report) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Emtek and Schaub premium door and cabinet hardware business and the Yale and August smart residential business in the United States and Canada from Assa Abloy, Inc. The transaction is valued at $800 million in cash or...
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving It?
HDSN - Free Report) scaled a fresh 52-week high of $11.85 on Nov 28, before closing the session at $10.86. The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a market capitalization of around $509 million. HDSN’s long-term expected growth rate of 30% is higher than the industry’s growth projection of 16%.
If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
CPRX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CPRX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceutical's main business drivers. Coral Gables, FL-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare neurological diseases and disorders, such as Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), epilepsy (initially infantile spasms) and Tourette syndrome.
Equinix (EQIX) to Expand Into Malaysia With New Data Center
EQIX - Free Report) unveils plans to build a new International Business Exchange (IBX®) data center in Malaysia’s Nusajaya Tech Park (NTP) in Iskandar, Johor. Malaysia is one of the top three colocation markets in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”). The growing demand and investment from hyperscalers and cloud service providers, as well as national policies in favor of digital growth in the Malaysian market, make Equinix’s latest move a strategic fit.
Cognizant (CTSH) Set to Acquire Consultancy Firm AustinCSI
CTSH - Free Report) recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Dallas, TX-based consultancy services firm, AustinCSI. The deal, upon completion, will strengthen Cognizant’s footprint across the telecommunications, media, technology and automotive sectors. AustinCSI boasts of a strong clientele and its domain expertise in enterprise...
Arcutis (ARQT) Up on Top-Line Data From Atopic Dermatitis Study
ARQT - Free Report) recently announced top-line data from its phase III INTEGUMENT-1 pivotal study of roflumilast cream 0.15% to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and children more than six years. Roflumilast, the company’s lead candidate, is a non-steroidal topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor. Atopic dermatitis...
Marriott Vacations (VAC) Rewards Shareholders With Dividend Hike
VAC - Free Report) recently announced a hike in its quarterly dividend payout. The company raised the quarterly dividend by 16%, which reflects its intention to utilize free cash to boost shareholders’ returns. The company raised the quarterly dividend to 72 cents per share (or $2.88 annually) from the...
CNA or RE: Which Property & Casualty Insurer Has an Edge?
RE - Free Report) and CNA Financial Corporation (. Everest Re, with a market capitalization of $12.9 billion, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers. It provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. CNA Financial, with a market capitalization of $11.4 billion, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. Both insurers carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Partners LP (GLP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
5 Dividend-Paying Multiline Insurers for a Stable Portfolio
MET - Free Report) , Prudential Financial Inc. (. PRU - Free Report) , The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (. HIG - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. ), who have an impressive dividend history, continue to offer a stable income. By virtue of the nature of their...
Did a Move to Buy Global Stocks Happen? Zacks DEC Market Strategy
The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full Dec Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here. I. Start with Investigating the Top 10 World ETFs on Zacks.com. Across the last month, as the following Top 10 World ETF table shows, stock market...
Big Lots (BIG) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss
BIG - Free Report) fell nearly 9% at the close of the trading session on Dec 1, following the weak third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results were affected by the challenging macroeconomic environment. However, the company made efforts to stay afloat during the quarter via cost-management actions and strengthening the balance...
Do Options Traders Know Something About SL Green (SLG) Stock We Don't?
SLG - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $30.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Await Jobs Data
The broader equity indices declined in the past few trading sessions as investors remained wary of the latest jobs data. The jobs data, slated to be released later today, is widely expected to offer cues to the Fed’s rate hike program with key insights into the labor market and data related to non-farm payrolls, hourly wages and the unemployment rate. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await clarity on the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Wall Street Analysts See a 64% Upside in RingCentral (RNG): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
RNG - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $38.87, gaining 19.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $63.85 indicates a 64.3% upside potential.
