Sen. Markey Wants Biden Administration To Strengthen Protections For College Students With Disabilities
Sen. Markey Wants Biden Administration To Strengthen Protections For College Students With Disabilities

In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Senator Markey & Colleagues Introduce Legislation To Re-Authorize & Improve Small Business Development Centers Program
Senator Markey & Colleagues Introduce Legislation To Re-Authorize & Improve Small Business Development Centers Program

In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat.
