The FIFA World Cup group stage officially came to an end on Friday as Brazil secured their spot in the knockout stage despite suffering a shocking 1-0 loss to Cameroon. The African side failed to qualify for the Group of 16, but their historic win against the favorites meant that they ended their tournament on […] The post Neymar-less Brazil’s shocking loss to Cameroon sets unprecedented record not seen in 24 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.

1 DAY AGO