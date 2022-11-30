Read full article on original website
Crystal Lewallen
Crystal Lewallen, age 39 of Hager Hill, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Paintsville ARH Hospital. Born June 26, 1983 in Warsaw, Indiana to John Fitzpatrick of Leander, Kentucky and the late Martha Fairchild. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the chapel...
Randy W. Madan
Randy W. Madan, Sr., age 67 of Whitehouse, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Parkview Healthcare Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born August 8, 1955 in Jackson, Michigan to the late Edmond E. Madan, Sr. and Alice Elizabeth Royce Stockdale. Funeral services will be held 12:00pm Wednesday, December...
Willie Runyon
Willie Runyon, age 90, of Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his residence. Willie was born in Pikeville, KY., to the late Nathaniel Calvary and Myrtle “Sammons” Runyon, March 27, 1932. The family will accept friends, Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 6:00 PM...
Charles L. Matney
Charles L. Matney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, age 79, of Williamson, WV passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the emergency room at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, KY. Born January 2, 1943 in Keen Mountain, VA, he was the son of the late Gus and Leanor Justine (Hunt) Matney.
Deborah Denise Varney
Deborah Denise Varney, 66, of Pinsonfork, KY, passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022, at her home. Deborah was born January 18, 1956, in Williamson, WV, to the late Bill and Eda (May) Nunley. There will be graveside services on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Mt. View...
Patricia Tackett
Patricia Tackett 81 years of age of Weeksbury passed away Wednesday November 30, 2022 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie. Obituary courtesy of Hall & Jones Funeral Home.
Sonny “Bono” Stanley
Sonny “Bono” Stanley, 60 of Breaks, VA passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his residence. Sonny was born April 05, 1962 in Grundy, VA to the late Jimmy Oscar Stanley and Polly Jane Anderson Stanley. Visitation will be from 6-10PM Friday, December 02, 2022 at the Bailey...
Community in Indiana Deliver Supplies to Flood Survivors in Knott County
A group of people from the community of Tippecanoe, Indiana on Thursday are headed to Knott County to help support flood survivors. The group collected donations from their community for those who were displaced in the July floods. The group received donations ranging from food to furniture. A resident of...
Prestonsburg Holds Christmas Event for People who Experience Sensory Overload
The City of Prestonsburg hosted the Sensory Christmas in the Park event last night at Archer Park. The event provided those who might experience sensory overload fun activities and Christmas lights display, with turned down sounds and non-flashing lights with the brightness at a lower settings. According to Prestonsburg Mayor...
Knott County Vocational School Receives 100 Computers from Non-Profit Organizaion
The Knott County Area Technology Center received 100 computers on Thursday from SOS, a non-profit organization based in Louisville, to help the center’s vocational programs. The Knott County Area Technology Center serves Knott County Central High School vocational students, but due to flooding, had to resort to moving vocational classes to unoccupied areas of Knott Central, with some classes being held in locker rooms.
Drug Bust Leads Dickenson County Law Enforcement to Recover $50,000 Worth of Drugs
Dickenson County, Virginia law enforcement collaborated with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force to conduct a “buy/bust” operation, in order to crack down on drug trafficking in the area. According to Police, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal...
Law Enforcement Warns Public About Potential Phone Scam
An update from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office:. We’ve had several people call our office advising they have received calls from persons advising they were with our office requesting money for court costs. It was reported that our office number is even showing on caller id. We NEVER...
