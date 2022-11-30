ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Injury Report: Justin Fields in; Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon Out

Injury report: Fields in; Brisker, Gordon, Borom out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After weeks of tough losses throughout the roster, the Bears finally delivered some good news on their final injury report ahead of the Packers game. Justin Fields practiced in full for the second day in a row on Friday, and has no game designation for Sunday. He’s not questionable or doubtful, he’s healthy.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The...
BOULDER, CO
NBC Chicago

Podcast: NHL Draft Analyst Corey Pronman on 2023 Class, Blackhawks Prospects

Podcast: Corey Pronman on 2023 draft class, Hawks prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview The Athletic's NHL Draft analyst Corey Pronman to discuss the 2023 class and the Blackhawks' farm system. Who is Connor Bedard's NHL comparable? How good is Adam Fantilli? Is Leo Carlsson ahead of Matvei Michkov? Plus, Pronman shares his thoughts on Chicago's top prospects like Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar and Lukas Reichel.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to new head coach at South Florida

The South Florida Bulls took their best shot at luring Deion Sanders as their next head coach, to no avail. He’s headed for the top job at Colorado. While USF had Sanders as their most high-profile choice, they had a great backup plan. Action Network HQ’s Brett McMurphy reported Saturday night that Tennessee offensive coordinator Read more... The post CFB world reacts to new head coach at South Florida appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

