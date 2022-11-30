Read full article on original website
247Sports
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision
Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
A&M five-star freshman DLs Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy say they're coming back to Aggieland
Texas A&M defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen each announced Thursday on social media that they will be returning for their second season in Aggieland. The two members of the 2022 recruiting class were rated as a five star prospects in the 247 Sports Composite and both played in the Under Armour All American Game last January.
247Sports
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams sound off after USC's loss to Utah in Pac-12 title alters CFB Playoff hopes
USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy quarterback candidate Caleb Williams were noticeably disappointed following Friday night's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was an outcome that likely cost the Trojans a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. "Disappointing night for us,"...
247Sports
Sonny Dykes Sounds Off after TCU loses Big 12 Championship game to Kansas State
Hear from TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 31-28 OT loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska
Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
One of Iowa’s Best Offensive Players Enters the Transfer Portal
On Tuesday of this week, Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla entered the transfer portal. Just two days later, one of Iowa's best playmakers isn't far behind. Keagan Johnson, wide receiver from Bellevue, Nebraska, announced via Twitter on Thursday, December 1 that he will also be entering the portal. Though Johnson's tenure...
Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Apparent Double Standard
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program have elected to let Smith...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Confuses Fans With Latest TikTok
Is the college athlete teasing news to come? Dunne has been growing her brand over the past year and has 6.4 million followers on the platform.
Interesting Power 5 QB enters transfer portal
Now that the college football regular season is over for teams, we’re starting to see coaches and players make moves. On Thursday, we learned of a big impending move. Former Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reporters. One reporter said she had heard Nolan had left the team.
247Sports
Class of 2023 wide receiver Max Moss (MD) trims list of schools to three, Sets announcement date
One of the Maryland's top offensive high school football players in the state of Maryland has both trimmed his list of schools and set his commitment date. Max Moss, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver out of Maryland, put Kent State, Ohio, and Old Dominion in his top three list of schools. Moss, a Class of 2023 prospect, made the announce via Twitter on Thursday.
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School
Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
Notre Dame quarterback transfer target off the board already
It didn’t take long for former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara to find a new home. Just a few days after entering the transfer portal, McNamara looks like he is heading to Iowa as reported by ESPN’s college football reporter Pete Thamel. It’s an interesting move, especially since Iowa...
Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
247Sports
Four Packers, besides Jordan Love, who should be playing
Yes, Jordan Love should start at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Sunday in Chicago against the Bears. Now that’s out of the way.
Tom Herman Announces He's Landed New College Football Job
Tom Herman has accepted a head coaching job with the FAU football program, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. The veteran coach will meet his new team later this afternoon. Herman has been out of a coaching job since 2021 when he served as an offensive analyst for the...
