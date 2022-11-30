ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska

Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Apparent Double Standard

Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program have elected to let Smith...
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting Power 5 QB enters transfer portal

Now that the college football regular season is over for teams, we’re starting to see coaches and players make moves. On Thursday, we learned of a big impending move. Former Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reporters. One reporter said she had heard Nolan had left the team.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Class of 2023 wide receiver Max Moss (MD) trims list of schools to three, Sets announcement date

One of the Maryland's top offensive high school football players in the state of Maryland has both trimmed his list of schools and set his commitment date. Max Moss, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver out of Maryland, put Kent State, Ohio, and Old Dominion in his top three list of schools. Moss, a Class of 2023 prospect, made the announce via Twitter on Thursday.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
The Spun

5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
LINCOLN, NE

