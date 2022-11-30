ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity

VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon approves ordinance change for digital billboard

VERNON — The Town Council has unanimously approved an ordinance change that will allow the installation of a digital billboard on Hartford Turnpike. During their meeting last month, council members voted unanimously to approve the billboard following no comments from residents during a public hearing. The ordinance change will...
VERNON, CT
darientimes.com

‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company

Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville Senior Center holding several holiday season activities

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center has announced several activities to warm the heart this holiday season, including a holiday concert and New Year’s celebration. The first program announced at the Senior Center at 200 East St. is intended to help those struggling with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. On Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Bill Pilkington, supervisor for pastoral and bereavement services at Hartford HealthCare at Home, will hold a program called “An Empty Seat at the Table: Getting Through the Holidays.”
PLAINVILLE, MA
Daily Voice

New Canaan Nixes Controversial Affordable Housing Application, Report Says

A town in Fairfield County has rejected an application for a new housing development that would include 31 affordable housing units, the New Canaan Advertiser reported. The news outlet said in a report on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that the New Canaan Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to reject the application for the 102-unit development at 751 Weed St. in New Canaan.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol CERT honoring memory of late member with blood drive

BRISTOL – The Bristol Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is honoring the memory of late member Sean September with a blood drive Dec. 10 at West Bristol School. The blood drive, sponsored by Bristol CERT, will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the gym at the school at 500 Clark Ave.
BRISTOL, CT
milfordmirror.com

Some CT school districts seek waiver from state reading program

School districts in Milford and Shelton are seeking waivers to the state's Right to Read Act — and this might be only the beginning of what could be a line of schools planning to opt out of the state legislation. The Right to Read Act, according to state education...
MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’

Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol Rotary is accepting applications for college scholarship program

BRISTOL – The Bristol Rotary Club is accepting applications for its 2023 Karl J. Schwartz college scholarship program, which will award up to seven $8,000 scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to eligible graduating high school seniors. Those who wish to apply for the scholarships must live and...
BRISTOL, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT

Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Britain Herald

Two mothers open daycare business in Berlin, promise affordable, high-quality childcare

BERLIN – Parents say that affordable, high-quality childcare is hard to come by these days, but two local mothers and daycare providers want to be the difference. Babies 2 Buddies officially opened at 10 Chamberlain Hwy., Berlin on Monday. Owner Julieth Callejas and her staff are enthusiastic about providing a much-needed service to local families.
BERLIN, CT
Bristol Press

Rasmussen-Tuller elected new Bristol Democratic Town Committee chairperson

BRISTOL – Ken Rasmussen-Tuller has been elected the new Bristol Democratic Town Committee chairperson with Rich Goodwin to serve as first-vice chair after the committee’s Monday night meeting. Former Chairperson Morris “Rippy” Patton has stepped down from the position after the November election. Patton voiced his intentions with...
BRISTOL, CT
centralrecorder.org

New Hartford Finds Hope After Fire Destroys Historic Structure

The small, quiet town of New Hartford, Connecticut was forever changed after a three-alarm fire left its biggest historic building, the New Hartford house, in ruins last year. Now, plans are in the works to rebuild it. The New Hartford House was constructed in 1888 and first opened as a...
NEW HARTFORD, CT

