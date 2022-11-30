PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center has announced several activities to warm the heart this holiday season, including a holiday concert and New Year’s celebration. The first program announced at the Senior Center at 200 East St. is intended to help those struggling with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. On Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Bill Pilkington, supervisor for pastoral and bereavement services at Hartford HealthCare at Home, will hold a program called “An Empty Seat at the Table: Getting Through the Holidays.”

PLAINVILLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO