PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity
VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
Town purchase of Tong building on the table for Tuesday
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will discuss and possibly vote Tuesday night on a plan to purchase an often-vacant retail building on Main Street near the site of the new library. The parents of Attorney General William Tong are the owners of the lot at 942 Main St....
Eyewitness News
Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
Journal Inquirer
Vernon approves ordinance change for digital billboard
VERNON — The Town Council has unanimously approved an ordinance change that will allow the installation of a digital billboard on Hartford Turnpike. During their meeting last month, council members voted unanimously to approve the billboard following no comments from residents during a public hearing. The ordinance change will...
darientimes.com
‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company
Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
Bristol Press
Plainville Senior Center holding several holiday season activities
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center has announced several activities to warm the heart this holiday season, including a holiday concert and New Year’s celebration. The first program announced at the Senior Center at 200 East St. is intended to help those struggling with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. On Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Bill Pilkington, supervisor for pastoral and bereavement services at Hartford HealthCare at Home, will hold a program called “An Empty Seat at the Table: Getting Through the Holidays.”
Bristol Press
Riverside Avenue Sessions Building's remediation project details continue to unfold
BRISTOL – The Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners hashed out early 2023 details of the Riverside Avenue Sessions Building’s remediation project Thursday night as plans continue to unfold in redeveloping the location through help from a land bank. Dale Kroop, director of New Colony Development,...
ctexaminer.com
Beacon Falls Votes Down Fair Rent Commission as First Selectman Warns of Unforeseen Costs
BEACON FALLS — Residents rejected a proposal on Tuesday to form a fair rent commission, as concerns over the costs appeared to outweigh appeals by renters who felt a commission was needed to control rising rental rates in the town. The town has been debating the possibility of forming...
New Canaan Nixes Controversial Affordable Housing Application, Report Says
A town in Fairfield County has rejected an application for a new housing development that would include 31 affordable housing units, the New Canaan Advertiser reported. The news outlet said in a report on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that the New Canaan Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to reject the application for the 102-unit development at 751 Weed St. in New Canaan.
Bristol Press
Bristol CERT honoring memory of late member with blood drive
BRISTOL – The Bristol Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is honoring the memory of late member Sean September with a blood drive Dec. 10 at West Bristol School. The blood drive, sponsored by Bristol CERT, will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the gym at the school at 500 Clark Ave.
milfordmirror.com
Some CT school districts seek waiver from state reading program
School districts in Milford and Shelton are seeking waivers to the state's Right to Read Act — and this might be only the beginning of what could be a line of schools planning to opt out of the state legislation. The Right to Read Act, according to state education...
wiltonbulletin.com
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
Bristol Press
Bristol Rotary is accepting applications for college scholarship program
BRISTOL – The Bristol Rotary Club is accepting applications for its 2023 Karl J. Schwartz college scholarship program, which will award up to seven $8,000 scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to eligible graduating high school seniors. Those who wish to apply for the scholarships must live and...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT
Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
New Britain Herald
Two mothers open daycare business in Berlin, promise affordable, high-quality childcare
BERLIN – Parents say that affordable, high-quality childcare is hard to come by these days, but two local mothers and daycare providers want to be the difference. Babies 2 Buddies officially opened at 10 Chamberlain Hwy., Berlin on Monday. Owner Julieth Callejas and her staff are enthusiastic about providing a much-needed service to local families.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Stakeholders: Health Care Is Expensive And Outcomes Aren’t Better Than In Most Comparable Nations
Health care industry stakeholders began a Thursday morning hearing in Hartford with a sobering assessment of the state’s health metrics: Connecticut is among the most expensive states to receive health care in the United States, a country that pays more for worse health outcomes than most comparable nations. Those...
Bristol Press
Rasmussen-Tuller elected new Bristol Democratic Town Committee chairperson
BRISTOL – Ken Rasmussen-Tuller has been elected the new Bristol Democratic Town Committee chairperson with Rich Goodwin to serve as first-vice chair after the committee’s Monday night meeting. Former Chairperson Morris “Rippy” Patton has stepped down from the position after the November election. Patton voiced his intentions with...
centralrecorder.org
New Hartford Finds Hope After Fire Destroys Historic Structure
The small, quiet town of New Hartford, Connecticut was forever changed after a three-alarm fire left its biggest historic building, the New Hartford house, in ruins last year. Now, plans are in the works to rebuild it. The New Hartford House was constructed in 1888 and first opened as a...
Supporters say Hartford’s Mayor Bronin led the city competently in a time of crisis
When Democratic Hartford Mayor Bronin took office, the city was nearly bankrupt, the new minor league baseball stadium was behind schedule and the city’s neighborhoods needed investment. “I think everyone will remember Luke Bronin for getting the city out of bankruptcy, for leading the city the way he did...
