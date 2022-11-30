ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

How it Happened: Kaleb Smith Commits to Notre Dame

Chansi Stuckey picked up another wide receiver from Texas. The savvy recruiter’s history in the Lone Star State is paying off as Notre Dame has reeled in its third pass-catcher this cycle from that region. Roughly one year ago (November 27, 2021), Kaleb Smith visited Baylor as a junior...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Deion Sanders holds Colorado job offer worth more than $5 million, per report

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders remains locked in on Saturday's SWAC Championship Game, but "Coach Prime" has a decision to make, too. CBS Sports Colorado reports that the university offered Sanders a starting salary of more than $5 million annually. According to Carl Reed of 247Sports, both Colorado and South Florida engaged Sanders regarding head-coaching openings. Sanders is 11-0 on the 2022 season and 26-5 overall as a head coach with Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

TCU football: Max Duggan discusses emotional loss to Kansas State in Big 12 Championship

TCU dropped its first game of the season, a 31-28 overtime thriller to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But it was not for lack of effort from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who finished 18-of-36 passing for 251 yards with one touchdown against one interception while rushing for another 110 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal

Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach

Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship

What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' defeated TCU 31-28 in overtime to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship. "Big 12 champions has a nice ring to it. And what a great football game, two great teams. TCU should be in the CFP. They're one of the best four teams. And we went toe to toe with them. I thought we could go toe to toe with them and found a way to win. It was an exceptional football game. A lot of ups and downs, between both teams, and great resolve by our guys. And the overtime stop, it's incredible. We get a third-and-1 and fourth-and-1, as good as they are up front and good run game as they have -- and our defensive line stood up and stuffed them back-to-back plays. I thought it was important for to us get a first down and not make it a 40-some yard field goal but get it a little closer. And we were able to do that. And then executed to perfection, what we call our Wisconsin, getting the ball to the middle of the field for Ty. And then I would say over the last five to six weeks, there may not be a more valuable kid on the football team than Ty Zentner. And Ty was huge again today. And what was just so poetic for me was the ball was on his foot in the last game in Big 12 play for him. And there was no doubt in my mind he was making that. No doubt in my mind. So credit to our seniors. Credit to our leaders. Credit to the culture that they've created. Credit to playerownership, the power of belief, all those things, because we've had a lot of tough times. A lot of people doubted that team after we lost to Tulane and said must not be very good. And they took it to heart. And we lost to a good TCU team. Lost to a really good TCU team. And end up getting a win, and then we lost to a good Texas team. We had to go 3-0, get some help, got some help. And those kids went 3-0 in tough circumstances at Baylor, at West Virginia, home on senior day against KU -- to have an opportunity to come here. And we talked about it in the locker room. You can ask Daniel Green about this. We talked about it in the locker room after we beat KU. We weren't coming here for a participation trophy; we were coming here to win the thing. And that was our mindset all week. And we found a way with great resolve by a bunch of great seniors."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Sources: Arizona State poised to add national champion as offensive coordinator

Arizona State has targeted Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin to be its offensive coordinator, sources told 247Sports on Friday. Baldwin is expected to finalize the deal and join newly-hired head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff within the next few days. Baldwin previously served as Cal’s offensive coordinator in the Pac-12 and also led FCS power Eastern Washington to its first and only national title in 2010.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Anthonie Cooper to enter transfer portal

Arizona State defensive en Anthonie Cooper announced via Twitter on Thursday his intention to enter the transfer portal with two remaining seasons of eligibility. In his fourth season at ASU, Cooper tallied 21 tackles and two sacks across 12 games as a regular starter, which was tied for second on the team with sophomore defensive end Joe Moore, senior defensive tackle TJ Pesefea and sophomore 3-technique defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Class of 2023 wide receiver Max Moss (MD) trims list of schools to three, Sets announcement date

One of the Maryland's top offensive high school football players in the state of Maryland has both trimmed his list of schools and set his commitment date. Max Moss, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver out of Maryland, put Kent State, Ohio, and Old Dominion in his top three list of schools. Moss, a Class of 2023 prospect, made the announce via Twitter on Thursday.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Stockton 2026 QB Devin Rasmussen holds early offer

Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2026 quarterback Devin Rasmussen has a bright future with the Rams. He saw substantial time on varsity this year backing up 2024 quarterback Samson Hunkin. “I played strictly varsity and was splitting some reps but I learned a lot,” said Rasmussen. Recruiting wise, he holds...
STOCKTON, CA
247Sports

UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss

Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: LB Marcellius Pulliam commits to Miami

Miami came up with another win on the recruiting trail when Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek linebacker Marcellius Pulliam committed to the Hurricanes over offers from Auburn, Louisville, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounders pledge may come as a surprise to most, and the truth is that this time...
CORAL GABLES, FL
