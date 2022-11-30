Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt RhuleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams sound off after USC's loss to Utah in Pac-12 title alters CFB Playoff hopes
USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy quarterback candidate Caleb Williams were noticeably disappointed following Friday night's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was an outcome that likely cost the Trojans a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. "Disappointing night for us,"...
How it Happened: Kaleb Smith Commits to Notre Dame
Chansi Stuckey picked up another wide receiver from Texas. The savvy recruiter’s history in the Lone Star State is paying off as Notre Dame has reeled in its third pass-catcher this cycle from that region. Roughly one year ago (November 27, 2021), Kaleb Smith visited Baylor as a junior...
Deion Sanders holds Colorado job offer worth more than $5 million, per report
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders remains locked in on Saturday's SWAC Championship Game, but "Coach Prime" has a decision to make, too. CBS Sports Colorado reports that the university offered Sanders a starting salary of more than $5 million annually. According to Carl Reed of 247Sports, both Colorado and South Florida engaged Sanders regarding head-coaching openings. Sanders is 11-0 on the 2022 season and 26-5 overall as a head coach with Jackson State.
TCU football: Max Duggan discusses emotional loss to Kansas State in Big 12 Championship
TCU dropped its first game of the season, a 31-28 overtime thriller to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But it was not for lack of effort from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who finished 18-of-36 passing for 251 yards with one touchdown against one interception while rushing for another 110 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.
BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal
Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
Sonny Dykes Sounds Off after TCU loses Big 12 Championship game to Kansas State
Hear from TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 31-28 OT loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game.
A&M five-star freshman DLs Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy say they're coming back to Aggieland
Texas A&M defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen each announced Thursday on social media that they will be returning for their second season in Aggieland. The two members of the 2022 recruiting class were rated as a five star prospects in the 247 Sports Composite and both played in the Under Armour All American Game last January.
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
247Sports
Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach
Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' defeated TCU 31-28 in overtime to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship. "Big 12 champions has a nice ring to it. And what a great football game, two great teams. TCU should be in the CFP. They're one of the best four teams. And we went toe to toe with them. I thought we could go toe to toe with them and found a way to win. It was an exceptional football game. A lot of ups and downs, between both teams, and great resolve by our guys. And the overtime stop, it's incredible. We get a third-and-1 and fourth-and-1, as good as they are up front and good run game as they have -- and our defensive line stood up and stuffed them back-to-back plays. I thought it was important for to us get a first down and not make it a 40-some yard field goal but get it a little closer. And we were able to do that. And then executed to perfection, what we call our Wisconsin, getting the ball to the middle of the field for Ty. And then I would say over the last five to six weeks, there may not be a more valuable kid on the football team than Ty Zentner. And Ty was huge again today. And what was just so poetic for me was the ball was on his foot in the last game in Big 12 play for him. And there was no doubt in my mind he was making that. No doubt in my mind. So credit to our seniors. Credit to our leaders. Credit to the culture that they've created. Credit to playerownership, the power of belief, all those things, because we've had a lot of tough times. A lot of people doubted that team after we lost to Tulane and said must not be very good. And they took it to heart. And we lost to a good TCU team. Lost to a really good TCU team. And end up getting a win, and then we lost to a good Texas team. We had to go 3-0, get some help, got some help. And those kids went 3-0 in tough circumstances at Baylor, at West Virginia, home on senior day against KU -- to have an opportunity to come here. And we talked about it in the locker room. You can ask Daniel Green about this. We talked about it in the locker room after we beat KU. We weren't coming here for a participation trophy; we were coming here to win the thing. And that was our mindset all week. And we found a way with great resolve by a bunch of great seniors."
Sources: Arizona State poised to add national champion as offensive coordinator
Arizona State has targeted Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin to be its offensive coordinator, sources told 247Sports on Friday. Baldwin is expected to finalize the deal and join newly-hired head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff within the next few days. Baldwin previously served as Cal’s offensive coordinator in the Pac-12 and also led FCS power Eastern Washington to its first and only national title in 2010.
Anthonie Cooper to enter transfer portal
Arizona State defensive en Anthonie Cooper announced via Twitter on Thursday his intention to enter the transfer portal with two remaining seasons of eligibility. In his fourth season at ASU, Cooper tallied 21 tackles and two sacks across 12 games as a regular starter, which was tied for second on the team with sophomore defensive end Joe Moore, senior defensive tackle TJ Pesefea and sophomore 3-technique defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.
247Sports
Class of 2023 wide receiver Max Moss (MD) trims list of schools to three, Sets announcement date
One of the Maryland's top offensive high school football players in the state of Maryland has both trimmed his list of schools and set his commitment date. Max Moss, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver out of Maryland, put Kent State, Ohio, and Old Dominion in his top three list of schools. Moss, a Class of 2023 prospect, made the announce via Twitter on Thursday.
Suntarine Perkins goes off in state title game in front of Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding
Suntarine Perkins had himself a day on Friday, as he led Raleigh to a wild, 55-52 victory over Noxubee County is the Mississippi Class 3A state championship game before a crowd of folks at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Among the spectators were Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Morning Brew: What was bigger — Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian?
In today's Morning Brew: What was bigger - Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian courtside at the game?
247Sports
Four Packers, besides Jordan Love, who should be playing
Yes, Jordan Love should start at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Sunday in Chicago against the Bears. Now that’s out of the way.
247Sports
Stockton 2026 QB Devin Rasmussen holds early offer
Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2026 quarterback Devin Rasmussen has a bright future with the Rams. He saw substantial time on varsity this year backing up 2024 quarterback Samson Hunkin. “I played strictly varsity and was splitting some reps but I learned a lot,” said Rasmussen. Recruiting wise, he holds...
247Sports
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss
Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Huggins got along with one former Xavier coach (but definitely not another)
WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins reminisces about past battles with Xavier and one former Musketeers head coach that he certainly enjoyed spending time with.... and one he did not.
BREAKING: LB Marcellius Pulliam commits to Miami
Miami came up with another win on the recruiting trail when Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek linebacker Marcellius Pulliam committed to the Hurricanes over offers from Auburn, Louisville, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounders pledge may come as a surprise to most, and the truth is that this time...
247Sports
63K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0