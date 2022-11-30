ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman out indefinitely after suffering a stroke

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBA3C_0jSgFJGc00

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman Kris Letang will be out indefinitely after suffering a stroke the team said on Wednesday.

The team says he suffered the stroke on Monday and was scratched from the lineup on Tuesday due to an undisclosed illness.

Youngstown Police arrest two in separate chases

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” said Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall in a statement. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UPMC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

According to the Penguins, Letang is not experiencing any lasting effects from the stroke and it is not expected to be career threatening.

He missed two months of the season in 2014 after having a stroke.

This season, Letang has one goal and 11 assists in 21 games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Pregnant woman suffers ruptured uterus in Ohio assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy