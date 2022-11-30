ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

WNYT

Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case

The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
WCAX

Man in court in connection with August break-in

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington man will be in court Friday after a home break-in in Pownal over the summer. Police said it happened at the Burdick Trailer Park back in August, but one of the suspects wasn’t arrested until Thursday. Troopers say two people broke into the...
POWNAL, VT
WRGB

Vermont State Police investigating fatal fire in Readsboro

READSBORO, Vt. (WRGB) — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal fire from early Saturday morning, and working to identify the victim. At about 3:02 Friday morning, the Readsboro Fire Department responded to a single-family residence on Grinka Road. Arriving firefighters found the structure fully involved. They took defensive action, and the fire was extinguished.
READSBORO, VT
WNYT

Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute

A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
TROY, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for suspect of fraud

Kingston Police are searching for a woman who they claim used credit cards that were in a wallet that had been stolen last September. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that on Sept. 23, sometime between 7:30-9:30...
KINGSTON, NY

