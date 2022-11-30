Read full article on original website
WRGB
Man charged after weapon hidden in waistband goes off, sending him to hospital: police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says charges are pending after a man was hospitalized after accidently firing a weapon into his leg. Apple says the weapon was recovered Thursday night in the town of New Scotland. The person accused of illegally possessing it was taken to the hospital for a leg injury.
WRGB
Man sentenced, guilty of killing Troy man, dumping his body in Greene County
TROY (WRGB)- An Albany man will spend the next 25 years in prison, guilty of stabbing a man and dumping his body in Greene County. Michael McMahon went missing from Troy in January, and his body was found in Greene County in March. McMahon, a 49-year-old Troy resident, went missing...
Headlines: Man arrested school crash, Hastings stolen car, $14,000 stolen from Ulster home
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley
WNYT
Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case
The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
WRGB
Woman severely injured, estranged partner accused of stabbing her, say Colonie Police
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Colonie Police say they have arrested a 41-year-old man, accused on a list of charges following a domestic dispute in the town. Investigators say Police responded back on December 1st to a home on Fiddlers Lane. There, police say they heard a commotion and made entry to the home.
Woman 'Severely' Injured In Stabbing Inside Latham Home At Hands Of Ex-BF, Police Say
A woman is recovering from “severe” injuries suffered in a stabbing attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend inside her home in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with reports of a violent domestic dispute at a home in Latham, located on Fiddlers Lane.
WCAX
Man in court in connection with August break-in
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington man will be in court Friday after a home break-in in Pownal over the summer. Police said it happened at the Burdick Trailer Park back in August, but one of the suspects wasn’t arrested until Thursday. Troopers say two people broke into the...
Deputies arrest man after accidentally shooting himself
Sheriff Apple reports the arrest of Ronald W. Henry Jr. of Voorheesville on December 1. Henry Jr. accidentally shot himself with a gun he allegedly didn't have a permit for.
WRGB
Saratoga Springs city council responds to DA's gag order over officer-involved shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The controversy continues over what Saratoga Springs leaders say was an effort at transparency in the wake of an officer-involved shooting in the city. Saratoga County District Attorney, Karen Heggen, says they have released too much potential evidence and misinformation that have “irreversibly impaired”...
Fulton county pair accused of animal neglect
Two Fulton County residents were arrested for alleged animal neglect on November 9
WRGB
Vermont State Police investigating fatal fire in Readsboro
READSBORO, Vt. (WRGB) — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal fire from early Saturday morning, and working to identify the victim. At about 3:02 Friday morning, the Readsboro Fire Department responded to a single-family residence on Grinka Road. Arriving firefighters found the structure fully involved. They took defensive action, and the fire was extinguished.
Massachusetts resident arrested for Ghent burglary
Police arrested Terry A. Mullen, 68 of Lee, Massachusetts on November 29. Mullen was allegedly involved in a burglary in Ghent.
WNYT
Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute
A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder
Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
1 in custody after stabbing in Colonie
Colonie police have a male in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police searching for suspect of fraud
Kingston Police are searching for a woman who they claim used credit cards that were in a wallet that had been stolen last September. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that on Sept. 23, sometime between 7:30-9:30...
Schenectady police search for another missing teen
Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau is looking for help in locating Hajile Howard, 14. Schenectady police shared this information on November 30.
Lost hunter rescued in Fulton County
Multiple fire and police agencies successfully rescued a lost hunter in Fulton County Wednesday evening.
Indictment unsealed in fatal Central Avenue crash
A three-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday afternoon accused Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, of striking and killing Kathleen McBride on Central Avenue in July.
Arrest made in Queensbury Walmart parking lot shooting
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the Queensbury Walmart parking lot on Sunday.
