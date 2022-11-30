Read full article on original website
Fatal Portland shooting deemed a homicide
A fatal shooting that happened in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street in Portland on Tuesday has been ruled a homicide. Portland police officers responded to a report of gunshots near the two streets around 9:45 p.m. when they found 26-year-old Tyler Flexon, of Portland, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, a news release from the Portland Police Department said on Friday.
WGME
Police say 3 cars were involved in a car crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine (WGME) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving 3 cars occurred in Standish on Friday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. at Bonny Eagle Road between Ossipee Trail West and Chicopee Road. A 25-year-old man from Arundel, operating a Scion TC, was...
New Hampshire man arrested for murder of 23-year-old woman
JACKSON, New Hampshire — A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Esmae Doucette, Attorney General John Formella said Saturday. Brandon Mitchell, of Jackson, New Hampshire was arrested for the murder Doucette, also of Jackson, Formella said. At about 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to Dana Place...
Autopsy confirms 23-year-old Portland woman's death was homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police said Wednesday that the body of a 23-year-old woman found Nov. 18 on Kennebec Street has been ruled a homicide. Police had not previously released any information about the death. The body of Bethany Kelley, an unhoused woman from Portland, was found just after...
WGME
New Hampshire man charged with murder
JACKSON, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - A New Hampshire man is behind bars after police charged him with murder. On Wednesday, police say they found 23-year-old Esmae Doucette shot and killed at the Dana Place Apartments in Jackson, New Hampshire. 21-year-old Brandon Mitchell was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
'I finally found my voice' | Scarborough woman sues Portland's Catholic diocese
PORTLAND, Maine — In a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, a Scarborough woman alleges she was sexually abused by a priest in the 1960s. Ann Allen is the first woman to sue under a 2021 law that removed a time limit for survivors seeking justice in civil court.
mainepublic.org
Maine woman alleges she was abused by a Roman Catholic priest nearly 60 years ago
A Cumberland County woman has filed a civil complaint against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland, alleging she was sexually abused by a priest that the Diocese knew was a predator, and who was reassigned to another parish. At a Portland news conference Thursday, Ann Allen told reporters that she...
Active shooter hoax continues to haunt Maine schools
MAINE, Maine — More than 10 schools throughout Maine went into lockdown on Nov. 15 after regional dispatch centers received 911 calls reporting an active shooter on campus. Police agencies stormed into schools looking for a threat but never found one. That's because the calls were a hoax -- a hoax that caused a lot of trauma, chaos, stress, and anxiety for many students, parents, teachers, and staff members.
Fire causes 'total loss' of Naples home
NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples caught fire Thursday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene on Bayou Road at around 1:10 p.m. One person was at the home at the time of the fire, Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine, but no injuries were reported.
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, Maine
If you’re vacationing in Maine, consider a stop in Portland, Maine's largest city. I suggest you treat your family to Italian sandwiches from one of these great sandwich shops, head up to the Eastern Promenade, watch the sunset, and enjoy a Portland, Maine, original.
UPDATE: Missing Buckfield teen found in Charlotte, NC
BUCKFIELD, Maine — Hannah Thomas, 14, was located at a residence in Charlotte, North Carolina around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. Officials sais she was taken into protective custody and her family is coordinating with...
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Two injured after car hits train tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine — Two people were injured around 6:25 a.m. Thursday when a car hit a train tamper in the town of Belgrade. The incident occurred on train tracks crossing Augusta Road near Route 27, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
Popular Christmas Light Show at Westbrook, Maine Home Delayed by Windstorm
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook has put up a display of lights set to music that rivals anything Clark Griswold could have ever imagined. But this year, the powerful rain and winds we had on Wednesday evening have delayed the start of the shows of the weekend.
WGME
Maine man charged with manslaughter, OUI in connection with deadly Sanford crash
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was under the influence when he allegedly caused a head-on crash in Sanford that killed a Wells woman. Police charged 32-year-old Cody Michaud of Sanford on Nov. 18 with operating under the influence involving death, manslaughter, and violation of bail. The arrest...
Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine
Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
