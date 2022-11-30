ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Panhandle auto dealership recognized nationally for its ethics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner and team at Cross Pointe Auto were recognized by the Better Business Bureau as one of the most ethical businesses in the nation. Cross Pointe Auto was one of 400 businesses nationwide up for the award and owner Dean Sather say it’s an honor to be presented with the award.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

4 Family Medicine Centers data breach-related lawsuits combined into one action in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four civil lawsuits involving Family Medicine Centers, listed as FMC Services, LLC, have been combined in the 320th Judicial District Court in Potter County, according to documents recently filed in Potter County District Court. These lawsuits, according to their respective petitions obtained by MyHighPlains.com, are in response to a cybersecurity attack […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
101.9 The Bull

Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business

One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish Health, a senior healthcare facility, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is hosting free COVID-19 Mobile Clinics. They will have first and second doses as...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Together We Can Food Drive

The Together We can Food and Fund Drive Kicks off on Monday, December 5th , at the Market Street United in Amarillo. The annual food and funds collection benefits the High Plains Food Bank, which in turn helps to relieve food insecurities in the Texas Panhandle. Each and every donation...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Does Amarillo Really Need A New Transportation Center?

Amarillo is stepping up its game, so to speak, when it comes to public transportation. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for a new "multimodal transportation center." What the heck is a "multimodal transportation center," and why do we need one in Amarillo, Texas of all places?. So What Is...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Check Out These Hilarious Google Reviews of Pantex

If you live in Amarillo, chances are that you know about Pantex. But unless you work there, you most likely have never seen the inside of the plant. Pantex is not the most "consumer-friendly" business in the Texas Panhandle. That does not stop people from leaving reviews of Pantex though. According to some of these reviews, Pantex doesn't just deal in nuclear weapon assembly and disassembly but offers skin care, food, car washes, and even video games. Whether these reviews come from actual customers of Pantex is unknown, but we still think you'll find these reviews quite entertaining.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Free Downtown Parking

Starting December 1st, the City of Amarillo started its free 30-minute parking on all on-street downtown metered parking. The free parking will allow motorists to do quick errands, quick shopping, or to-go orders. You’ll need to download the free ParkMobile App to be able to use the free parking, and...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
AMARILLO, TX
Pleasanton Express

ZAMARRIPA VISITS CADILLAC RANCH

On Sept. 14, Atascosa County native Johnny Zamarripa fulfilled his dream of being able to visit the famous Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. While there with his wife Josie, he met members of a motorcycle club from Poland, the Polish Legion. Zamarripa, 87, struck up a conversation with the men about cars, painting and Johnny’s Paint and Body Shop in Pleasanton. Before they left, the club members all lined up behind Zamarripa to take a photo with him.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Cactus JBS Incident

A person has been taken into custody after an incident at JBS In Cactus, Thursday. The Dumas Independent School District went into lockdown mode as a precaution. The Dumas School system announced that all students at Cactus, Junior High, and Morningside needed to be picked up from school at their campuses.
CACTUS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy