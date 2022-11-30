Read full article on original website
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner and team at Cross Pointe Auto were recognized by the Better Business Bureau as one of the most ethical businesses in the nation. Cross Pointe Auto was one of 400 businesses nationwide up for the award and owner Dean Sather say it’s an honor to be presented with the award.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four civil lawsuits involving Family Medicine Centers, listed as FMC Services, LLC, have been combined in the 320th Judicial District Court in Potter County, according to documents recently filed in Potter County District Court. These lawsuits, according to their respective petitions obtained by MyHighPlains.com, are in response to a cybersecurity attack […]
One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
It seems like this time of year we start hearing about businesses closing. The end of the year seems to bring them out. This is the second business in a couple of days to hear they are closing in Canyon. The Square is going to lose yet another business in...
So when they started the whole parking situation in downtown Amarillo it was a mess from the beginning. The paying to park all started with the addition of the Sod Poodles in Amarillo. I get it. Make money off of parking. A lot of cities charge for parking. The problem...
This is the case of Johnston's Hardware in Canyon. They have been in Canyon for nearly fifty years. They have been there helping a lot of families get the stuff they need to fix up their first home. They have been there when new fences are being put up in the Canyon area.
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish Health, a senior healthcare facility, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is hosting free COVID-19 Mobile Clinics. They will have first and second doses as...
The Together We can Food and Fund Drive Kicks off on Monday, December 5th , at the Market Street United in Amarillo. The annual food and funds collection benefits the High Plains Food Bank, which in turn helps to relieve food insecurities in the Texas Panhandle. Each and every donation...
Amarillo is stepping up its game, so to speak, when it comes to public transportation. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for a new "multimodal transportation center." What the heck is a "multimodal transportation center," and why do we need one in Amarillo, Texas of all places?. So What Is...
If you live in Amarillo, chances are that you know about Pantex. But unless you work there, you most likely have never seen the inside of the plant. Pantex is not the most "consumer-friendly" business in the Texas Panhandle. That does not stop people from leaving reviews of Pantex though. According to some of these reviews, Pantex doesn't just deal in nuclear weapon assembly and disassembly but offers skin care, food, car washes, and even video games. Whether these reviews come from actual customers of Pantex is unknown, but we still think you'll find these reviews quite entertaining.
Starting December 1st, the City of Amarillo started its free 30-minute parking on all on-street downtown metered parking. The free parking will allow motorists to do quick errands, quick shopping, or to-go orders. You’ll need to download the free ParkMobile App to be able to use the free parking, and...
Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
I love the creativity when a chef or a baker gets into a mode and creates something unique. Amarillo doesn't see a lot of unique foods in the area, but when we finally do get something cool, we embrace the newness and the coolness. Get ready Amarillo to embrace the...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season. During the month of December, families and friends can adopt dogs or cats for a discounted price. Adult dogs are $25, puppies are $10, and cats are $5. The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and...
On Sept. 14, Atascosa County native Johnny Zamarripa fulfilled his dream of being able to visit the famous Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. While there with his wife Josie, he met members of a motorcycle club from Poland, the Polish Legion. Zamarripa, 87, struck up a conversation with the men about cars, painting and Johnny’s Paint and Body Shop in Pleasanton. Before they left, the club members all lined up behind Zamarripa to take a photo with him.
UPDATE: 3:57 p.m. The Amarillo Fire Department reports that the fire was out as of around 1 p.m. This story will be updated as information becomes available. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a tire shop near east Amarillo at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to […]
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that two people, including a Hereford resident, died after a head-on collision eight miles outside of Springlake late last month. DPS detailed that at around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 24, 55-year-old Ma De La Luz Villarreal from Hereford was driving a GMC Acadia […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -With more shopping moving to online, and the holiday season, law enforcement want to warn against leaving packages out to long. “We have still seen quite a bit of the thievery going on,” says Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis. Authorities say online shopping creates opportunities for...
A person has been taken into custody after an incident at JBS In Cactus, Thursday. The Dumas Independent School District went into lockdown mode as a precaution. The Dumas School system announced that all students at Cactus, Junior High, and Morningside needed to be picked up from school at their campuses.
Update: 4:19 p.m. According to Dumas ISD Superintendant, Monty Hysinger, the district was notified by law enforcement that one person was arrested after multiple campuses in the Dumas Independent School District went on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Officials said the individual who was arrested was found to be in possession of a gun at the time […]
