ocala-news.com
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ food drive collects over 20,000 pounds of donated items
Marion County’s 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive was deemed a huge success on Friday. The collection effort, which has been spearheaded by Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant since its inception in 2011, brought in a total of 20,700 pounds of food and $17,000 in monetary donations on Friday, December 2 at Ocala’s Downtown Square.
Christmas Festivals: December 2 - 4, 2022 in Lake County, Florida
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Lake County communities offer plenty of activities this weekend to jump-start that Christmas mood! From tree lightings to parades to Santa visits, there's plenty going on this weekend for you and your family to enjoy!
WCJB
Sumter County Fairground will hold the three-day Hometown Heroes and Warrior Wheels Festival
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The three-day Hometown Heroes and Warrior Wheels Festival in Ocala will kick off Friday. The event is meant to honor our veterans and first responders across Florida. They will have live music and vendors for attendees to enjoy. Events at the festival will include a heroes...
wmfe.org
Marion County comes together again to 'Bring the Harvest Home'
Marion County's big annual drive to stock food bank shelves during the holidays culminates Friday at the Ocala Downtown Square. For the past month, public agencies, businesses and individuals have teamed up to collect donations for Marion County families in need. The effort -- a holiday tradition since at least...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
wuft.org
Weathering the storm: Homeless Micanopy couple spent two hurricanes in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
Marciano announces run for Mayor
A political newcomer is hoping to unseat a longtime incumbent for Mayor of Ocala in next year’s election. Businessman Ben Marciano, owner of Zone Health and Fitness, has formally filed paperwork to run against City of Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, according to a press release issued Friday by Marciano’s campaign.
villages-news.com
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Coco, Turner, and Max
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is a dog that loves to go for car rides Coco. This six-year-old boy is very friendly and playful and is looking for a best friend.
Unwrap Christmases’ past
The market for vintage toys and collectibles has grown like a Hungry Hungry Hippo in the past couple of years. Whether it’s the nostalgia they impart, their durability or how cool they look on a knickknack shelf, playthings from the past are in higher demand than ever, a trend reported by MarketDecipher.com.
villages-news.com
Crowd basks in lighting of Christmas tree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A big crowd basked in the lighting of the Christmas tree Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square. The event marked the third and final lighting ceremony of a town square Christmas tree this holiday season in The Villages. Lightings took place this past Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square and Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.
villages-news.com
Sandalwood Condominiums woman tracked down in theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola
A Sandalwood Condominiums woman has been tracked down in the theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola from a local Dollar General store. Holly Nichol Chambers, 38, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday at her home at the condominium complex in Wildwood. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy tracked down the...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
Find the best Christmas gifts of 2022 at these Central Florida holiday markets, fairs and festivals
Guzzle some milk and cookies (or a nice seasonal IPA) and get yourself in that holiday mood, then shop till you drop at these seasonal makers markets. Sunday, Dec. 4 Krampusfest 1-9 p.m., Sideward Brewing, 210 N. Bumby...
villages-news.com
Unwelcome shopper arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza
An unwelcome shopper was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lauren Ashley Switzer, 32, of Oxford showed up at the store at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer spotted Switzer attempting to conceal clothing in a backpack. The loss prevention officer remembered that Switzer had been banned from the store a few months earlier, the arrest report said.
wuft.org
Data do not account for families experiencing homelessness in Alachua and surrounding counties
Hopeless. Angry. Lonely. That’s how Amber Tillman and Christopher Smith describe how they are feeling these days. The engaged couple has lived in their white Chevrolet Venture minivan every weekend since Gator football season began this fall because they can’t afford weekend hotel prices anymore. Hotel prices in...
click orlando
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash shuts down US 27 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road 19, just...
Lighting Up Christmas
Created as a fundraiser for St. John Lutheran Church and School, the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular will offer even more community activities this year. Describing something as spectacular is often hyperbole. But in the case of the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, it may be an understatement. Located at the Florida...
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO COUNTY: Teen reportedly shot walking home from Brooksville park
BROOKSVILLE, FLa. A 13-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot while walking home from a Brooksville Park Thursday night. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the teen was reportedly walking home from the Hill N Dale Community Park and was shot. The injuries are non-life threating and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to obtain additional details from the victim. No additional details were provided from the Sheriff's Office.
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
