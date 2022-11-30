ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ food drive collects over 20,000 pounds of donated items

Marion County’s 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive was deemed a huge success on Friday. The collection effort, which has been spearheaded by Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant since its inception in 2011, brought in a total of 20,700 pounds of food and $17,000 in monetary donations on Friday, December 2 at Ocala’s Downtown Square.
MARION COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Marion County comes together again to 'Bring the Harvest Home'

Marion County's big annual drive to stock food bank shelves during the holidays culminates Friday at the Ocala Downtown Square. For the past month, public agencies, businesses and individuals have teamed up to collect donations for Marion County families in need. The effort -- a holiday tradition since at least...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Holiday events to attend in central Florida

Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Weathering the storm: Homeless Micanopy couple spent two hurricanes in a tent

Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
MICANOPY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marciano announces run for Mayor

A political newcomer is hoping to unseat a longtime incumbent for Mayor of Ocala in next year’s election. Businessman Ben Marciano, owner of Zone Health and Fitness, has formally filed paperwork to run against City of Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, according to a press release issued Friday by Marciano’s campaign.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Scary situation at The Villages Hospital

Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Coco, Turner, and Max

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is a dog that loves to go for car rides Coco. This six-year-old boy is very friendly and playful and is looking for a best friend.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Unwrap Christmases’ past

The market for vintage toys and collectibles has grown like a Hungry Hungry Hippo in the past couple of years. Whether it’s the nostalgia they impart, their durability or how cool they look on a knickknack shelf, playthings from the past are in higher demand than ever, a trend reported by MarketDecipher.com.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Crowd basks in lighting of Christmas tree at Spanish Springs Town Square

A big crowd basked in the lighting of the Christmas tree Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square. The event marked the third and final lighting ceremony of a town square Christmas tree this holiday season in The Villages. Lightings took place this past Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square and Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Unwelcome shopper arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An unwelcome shopper was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lauren Ashley Switzer, 32, of Oxford showed up at the store at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer spotted Switzer attempting to conceal clothing in a backpack. The loss prevention officer remembered that Switzer had been banned from the store a few months earlier, the arrest report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash shuts down US 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road 19, just...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

Lighting Up Christmas

Created as a fundraiser for St. John Lutheran Church and School, the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular will offer even more community activities this year. Describing something as spectacular is often hyperbole. But in the case of the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, it may be an understatement. Located at the Florida...
OCALA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO COUNTY: Teen reportedly shot walking home from Brooksville park

BROOKSVILLE, FLa. A 13-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot while walking home from a Brooksville Park Thursday night. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the teen was reportedly walking home from the Hill N Dale Community Park and was shot. The injuries are non-life threating and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to obtain additional details from the victim. No additional details were provided from the Sheriff's Office.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
