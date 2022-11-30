ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

After loss to Michigan, Ryan Day says Ohio State football will ‘be aggressive and go at people’ in playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went through the game film of a second straight loss to Michigan early last week. At the time, the Buckeyes knew they no longer controlled their postseason destiny as a result of the 45-23 thumping. They felt the weight not only of losing the rivalry game that helps define any season, but also possibly losing any chance of contending for the national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game

Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
echo-pilot.com

Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion

Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Notches Fourth Straight Home Blowout in 96-59 Win Over St. Francis

Entering the weekend, every Ohio State home game this season had ended with a Buckeye win of at least 20 points. That didn’t change on Saturday. In its first contest at the Schott since Nov. 16, No. 25 Ohio State treated fans in Columbus to a fourth blowout victory over a mid-major opponent as it ran laps around St. Francis in the second half to finish with a 96-59 win.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Women's Volleyball Advances to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Championships After Sweeping USC

The Buckeyes' women's volleyball squad just became the second Ohio State sports team in the last 24 hours to benefit from a USC loss. While football got some indirect help from the Trojans falling in the Pac-12 Championship yesterday, the Ohio State women's volleyball team took matters into their own hands tonight and defeated USC three games to none. The Buckeyes won all games in their best-of-five match 25-21, 25-17, and 25-16 to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Championships.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Detroit Free Press

'Not a good look'

Good morning! It is finally Friday! Let's get to the news ... Michigan Wolverines football player Mazi Smith was arraigned on a felony gun charge Thursday in Washtenaw County court. However, Smith will not be suspended from the team and is scheduled to play in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fbschedules.com

2022 MAC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 MAC Championship Game is set with the Toledo Rockets facing the Ohio Bobcats. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Ohio claimed their spot in the 2022 MAC Championship Game after finishing atop the East Division with a 7-1 conference record (9-3 overall). Ohio has appeared in the championship game four times previously and lost in each contest (2006, 2009, 2011, and 2016).
DETROIT, MI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE

