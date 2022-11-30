Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?NikCircleville, OH
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
After loss to Michigan, Ryan Day says Ohio State football will ‘be aggressive and go at people’ in playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went through the game film of a second straight loss to Michigan early last week. At the time, the Buckeyes knew they no longer controlled their postseason destiny as a result of the 45-23 thumping. They felt the weight not only of losing the rivalry game that helps define any season, but also possibly losing any chance of contending for the national championship.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Inconsistency on Offense After the Bye Week Was Warning Sign For Poor Performance Against Michigan
The Ohio State offense hasn’t been the same since the bye week. Sure, the Buckeyes showed glimpses of the Death Star-level destruction that struck fear in the hearts of opposing defensive coordinators during the final six games of the regular season. But not for sustained stretches week-to-week like it did to kick off the 2022 campaign.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Coaches Travel Across the Country to See Prospects with Lifting of Dead Period, Jermaine Mathews and Malik Hartford Get In-home Visits
Ohio State coaches are about to rack up the miles on the recruiting trail. With the end of the recruiting dead period Friday, various Buckeye coaches hit the road to various parts of the country with a primary focus on finishing the 2023 class strong. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson...
echo-pilot.com
Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion
Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Notches Fourth Straight Home Blowout in 96-59 Win Over St. Francis
Entering the weekend, every Ohio State home game this season had ended with a Buckeye win of at least 20 points. That didn’t change on Saturday. In its first contest at the Schott since Nov. 16, No. 25 Ohio State treated fans in Columbus to a fourth blowout victory over a mid-major opponent as it ran laps around St. Francis in the second half to finish with a 96-59 win.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women's Volleyball Advances to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Championships After Sweeping USC
The Buckeyes' women's volleyball squad just became the second Ohio State sports team in the last 24 hours to benefit from a USC loss. While football got some indirect help from the Trojans falling in the Pac-12 Championship yesterday, the Ohio State women's volleyball team took matters into their own hands tonight and defeated USC three games to none. The Buckeyes won all games in their best-of-five match 25-21, 25-17, and 25-16 to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Championships.
Fireworks spark at arraignment for 5 Spartans players after Michigan tunnel incident
Five Michigan State football players were arraigned to Michigan’s 15th Judicial District Court on misdemeanor assault charges, according to a Friday report from the Detroit News, one less than originally charged after an incident occurred in a Michigan Stadium tunnel. All five Michigan State players, including sophomore linebacker Itayvion...
How Ohio State’s plan to stop Michigan’s run exposed Buckeyes’ defensive flaws: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, was hired to stop Michigan and the Wolverines’ powerful run game. Without Knowles in the 2021 game, the Wolverines had 487 total yards with 297 coming on the ground. The pass game was not needed as the Michigan offensive line completely controlled the game from start to finish.
'Not a good look'
Good morning! It is finally Friday! Let's get to the news ... Michigan Wolverines football player Mazi Smith was arraigned on a felony gun charge Thursday in Washtenaw County court. However, Smith will not be suspended from the team and is scheduled to play in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. ...
Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
Eleven Warriors
Young Buckeyes Hanging Tough Against Top Competition Despite Two Losses in Past Four Games
Ohio State’s second loss of the season is hardly one to hang your head about. Neither was its first, for that matter. Two tight defeats to top-20 teams in either neutral or road environments? You’ll take it if you’re Chris Holtmann, whose young Buckeye team has shown plenty of fight and potential even in losing efforts.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Felix Okpara And Tanner Holden Review Blowout Win Over St. Francis
Ohio State went to halftime only up eight on St. Francis Saturday. By the final buzzer, the Buckeyes extended that lead to 37. Ohio State outscored the Red Flash 52-23 in the second half and held SFU to 26.7% shooting in the final 20 minutes to close the contest with a 96-59 win.
College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
fbschedules.com
2022 MAC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 MAC Championship Game is set with the Toledo Rockets facing the Ohio Bobcats. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Ohio claimed their spot in the 2022 MAC Championship Game after finishing atop the East Division with a 7-1 conference record (9-3 overall). Ohio has appeared in the championship game four times previously and lost in each contest (2006, 2009, 2011, and 2016).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Michigan DT Mazi Smith lacked valid concealed pistol license when pulled over, police say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith did not have a valid concealed pistol license for his firearm when Ann Arbor police stopped him for speeding in October, according to a press release. He also did not have his driver’s license on him. An Ann Arbor police...
Central Catholic wins state championship, Irish faithful show support
TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 100 of the Irish faithful showed up at Nick & Jimmy's on Monroe Street Thursday to support their team from afar as Central Catholic defeated Hoban 28-21 to claim the Division II state title. "You're going to participate as much as you can," Ned...
