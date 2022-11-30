The team of Bud Lewis, Ron Carey and Bill Harding won the Rotary Golf Outing played at Snow Hill Country Club. The golf outing is a source of funding for the scholarships granted by the The Wilmington Rotary Club. The club meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH Meeting Room. From left to right: Kerry Steed, Chairman of Rotary Golf Outing, Bill Harding, Ron Carey and and Bud Lewis.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO