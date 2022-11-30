Read full article on original website
Wilmington community blood drive set for Dec. 14
DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington.
Amicitia Club of Blanchester holds Christmas meeting
The annual Christmas meeting of the Amicitia Club of Blanchester was held Thursday, Dec. 1 at the General Denver, hosted by Holly Drummond and Faye Burton. The group enjoyed a lunch which included a delicious peach trifle hand made by Faye. Fellowship as well as thoughts on their favorite Christmas foods were shared. The meeting ended with a fun filled White Elephant gift exchange. Pictured are: Sue Zimmerman, Debbie Paul, Phyllis Oliver, Bryanne Peck, Marilyn Myers, Judy Cottle, Brenda Ballinger, Donna Gibson, Martha Joyce, Carole Haines, Ruth Johnson, Joyce Kelly, Holly Drummond, Faye Burton and Peggy Morgan.
Sons of Union Vets installs 2023 officers
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Past Ohio Department Commander Shawn A. Cox installed the Henry Casey Camp officers for 2023 at a recent regular meeting of the camp. The camp charter was draped in black in honor of camp member Judge Michael Daugherty, who died Sept. 8.
November marriage licenses
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in November:. • James Lee McCandless, 54, a facilities director, and LaVonne Dee McCandless, 55,...
Greenfield man new commander of SSCC police academy
Southern State Community College has announced Doug Daniels, of Greenfield, as the new commander of the Ohio Basic Peace Officer Academy (OPOTA). Daniels succeeds Ron Fithen, of Wilmington, who served as commander of the program for a little over 20 years. Daniels has a comprehensive law enforcement background that encompasses...
East Clinton boys, girls both 3rd in swim opener
HILLSBORO — The East Clinton boys and girls swim teams were both third in the season-opening meet Tuesday at the Highland County YMCA. Both teams had strong showings by their respective medley and freestyle relay teams. ”Every member on the boys team contributed points to the team score, EC...
East Clinton Project TRUST continues to grow
East Clinton Project TRUST is growing and expanding. With the support of EC administration, including second year East Clinton Middle School Principal Matt Melnek, the program was able to have a whole school assembly, including all sixth-eighth graders to kick off the November 2022 Project TRUST Camp. This was the...
Wilmington Air Park named best airport in Ohio
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Air Park has been recognized as the Best Airport in Ohio for the third year in a row by Ohio Business Magazine in its “Best in Ohio Business” Awards. In announcing the winners, the magazine’s editors noted: “Thousands of people voted in this...
Winners of Rotary golf outing
The team of Bud Lewis, Ron Carey and Bill Harding won the Rotary Golf Outing played at Snow Hill Country Club. The golf outing is a source of funding for the scholarships granted by the The Wilmington Rotary Club. The club meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH Meeting Room. From left to right: Kerry Steed, Chairman of Rotary Golf Outing, Bill Harding, Ron Carey and and Bud Lewis.
College exceeds #GivingTuesday stretch goal
Attempting to raise $100,000 over the course of 24 hours was a lofty ambition for #GivingTuesday (Nov. 29), but, when the dust settled at midnight, Wilmington College counted a whopping 375 gifts totaling a record $179,975. Alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents, trustees — and even students — made gifts throughout...
Father receives update on daughter’s case
WILMINGTON — At Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, Greg Pitzer, father of Casey Pitzer, asked Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen to inform the council and audience an update regarding his daughter’s case. In March 2013, the body of Casey L. Pitzer, 32, was discovered in a retention...
BBK Final: Wilmington 53, Batavia 48
WILMINGTON — Mike Brown Jr. capped a 14-0 run with a coast to coast layup as Wilmington held off Batavia 53-48 Friday night. The SBAAC American Division opener for both teams was a game of surges on both sides. And the Hurricane had the last best surge to erase...
Murder suspect gets new trial dates
WILMINGTON — On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John “Tim” Rudduck set a new five-day murder trial for Ravae Cook to begin Feb. 27. The previous trial — scheduled for eight days — was to commence on Nov. 14, but was continued via a request by Cook’s attorneys on Oct. 26.
City provides code violation report
The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
ROB 8th grade girls win first two handily
The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror eighth grade girls basketball team opened the season with two impressive wins. On Wednesday, the Borror Hurricane were 60-25 winners over Batavia, a rematch of last season’s championship game, Wilmington coach Judah Jamiel said. The Hurricane opened a 20-5 lead in the first quarter...
BBK Final: Bethel-Tate 69, East Clinton 50 (UPDATE: Story, boxscore added)
BETHEL — Austin and Blake Brookenthal were a 1-2 punch East Clinton couldn’t handle Friday night. The Brookenthals combined for 41 points in a 69-50 Bethel-Tate win over East Clinton in SBAAC National Division boys basketball action. The Astros are still searching for the first win, falling to...
GBK Final: Wilmington 46, Clinton-Massie 24
WILMINGTON — A 16-0 run by Wilmington proved to be the difference in a 46-24 Hurricane win Thursday over Clinton-Massie. The triumph at Fred Summers Court in SBAAC American Division play puts WHS at 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the division. The Falcons fall to 2-3 overall, 0-2 in American play.
SBAAC POY: Boegeman has growing passion for cars
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of features on Clinton County athletes who earned SBAAC player of the year honors in their respective sports during the fall season. Even in today’s world, there are far fewer female auto mechanics than male ones. And while Leah...
Wittenberg pulls away for 81-61 win over Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Wittenberg University ended the first half on a 19-5 run and didn’t trail in the second half to defeat the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 81-61 at Fred Raizk Arena on Wednesday evening. Neither team separated in the early stages as each time the Tigers...
Roy leads big BHS rally in fourth quarter, 31-29
BLANCHESTER — With a big fourth quarter rally, Blanchester defeated Georgetown 31-29 Thursday in junior varsity girls basketball action at the old BHS gym. Blanchester trailed throughout most of the game, including 27-19 at the end of the third period. Coach Bob Reveal said his team’s defense picked up in the fourth and helped the offense to get easy baskets. Blan outscored Georgetown 12-2 in the fourth.
