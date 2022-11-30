Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours: Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise
Original Orlando Tours is bringing back the Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise for 2022. Each sailing includes Christmas music, holiday trivia, and readings from classic Christmas stories.
Find the best Christmas gifts of 2022 at these Central Florida holiday markets, fairs and festivals
Guzzle some milk and cookies (or a nice seasonal IPA) and get yourself in that holiday mood, then shop till you drop at these seasonal makers markets. Sunday, Dec. 4 Krampusfest 1-9 p.m., Sideward Brewing, 210 N. Bumby...
villages-news.com
Crowd basks in lighting of Christmas tree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A big crowd basked in the lighting of the Christmas tree Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square. The event marked the third and final lighting ceremony of a town square Christmas tree this holiday season in The Villages. Lightings took place this past Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square and Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.
Christmas Festivals: December 2 - 4, 2022 in Lake County, Florida
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Lake County communities offer plenty of activities this weekend to jump-start that Christmas mood! From tree lightings to parades to Santa visits, there's plenty going on this weekend for you and your family to enjoy!
ocala-news.com
Colorful Reflections At The Royal Oaks Golf Gourse At Oak Run Country Club In Ocala
Enjoy the colorful reflections at sunset at the Royal Oaks Golf Course at Oak Run Country Club in Ocala. Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
fox35orlando.com
Park Plaza Hotel on Park Avenue is Winter Park gem
One of the more interesting "hidden gems" in the Orlando area is a place you may see quite often, yet know little about. It’s the historic Park Plaza Hotel on Park Avenue in Winter Park, a European-style hotel with 28 guest rooms.
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
Villages Daily Sun
Golden Girls return from Big Apple
Six local students dazzled households across the nation as they marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The seniors from The Villages High School’s Golden Girls dance team returned Friday from the trip, which they paid for through sponsorships from local businesses and fundraisers. “The community is honestly amazing,” said Giulia Manco, one of the dancers. “They’re so supportive of us, so it’s amazing we have The Villages to back us up.” The group, which called themselves the Big City Dancers, included Manco, Claushinha Joseph, Brylee Moore, Alessandra Dunn, Chloe Setser and Jenna Ostrom.Spirit of America Productions, an agency in New York that provides cheerleaders and dancers for the parade, accepted the group into a larger group of dancers and cheerleaders from across the country after they submitted a video of a dance routine.
Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday and Christmas Lights
Can you believe it? The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is here! This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies, and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to enjoy the area's holiday lights and decor.... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday and Christmas Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
orlandoweekly.com
This College Park time capsule is on the market for the first time ever
A gorgeous new home on the market in College Park has managed to hold on through wave after wave of Orlando changes. Thanks to its status as a one-owner home, the house built in 1964 boasts a handful of retro touches, including an avocado green sitting room with a built-in sitting nook. Wood paneling and interesting tile showcase bygone trends that are worth reviving.
9 things to do this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Christmas trees are being lit and Christmas is just weeks away. That means there is plenty of holiday-themed happenings going on this weekend. Here’s a guide to everything going on this weekend, mostly holiday related but a few things for those not feeling festive just yet.
Disney World’s Splash Mountain closing permanently in 2023
Disney has announced Splash Mountain will permanently close at Walt Disney World Resort on Jan. 23 to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new attraction inspired by the story and characters from the film “The Princess and the Frog.”. “In preparation for this new experience and the...
allears.net
10 Big Construction UPDATES From Disney World and Universal Orlando
We’ve seen a BUNCH of construction changes in the Orlando area theme parks this year!. Between new restaurants, new, rides, hotel updates, and even new theme parks, there has been a lot to keep our eyes on. And now, we’ve rounded up all the construction updates from Disney World and Universal Orlando for the month of November!
macaronikid.com
Weekend Update! What's Happening this Weekend from Ormond to Edgewater
December is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know so you can find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
villages-news.com
Brownwood Hotel/Waterfront Inn director of sales lands new job at Disney hotels
The dual director of sales and catering at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa and the Waterfront Inn in The Villages has landed a new position overseeing sales efforts at four hotel properties at Walt Disney World. Paul Varma has been named complex director of sales and will oversee sales efforts...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Free Clinic Announces Retirement of Beloved Physician
BUNNELL, Fla. (December 2, 2022) This year, one of our most wonderful and dedicated volunteers is retiring! Dr. Don Alfonso, as a co-founder of the Flagler Free Clinic from its inception, you have been a pillar of the Flagler Free Clinic with your big heart and charming personality. Over the years, you have inspired countless others around you to support and care for their community. More than a healer, you have brought laughter and joy to the lives of everyone around you.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
mynews13.com
Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series
BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
Comments / 0