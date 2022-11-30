ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

villages-news.com

Crowd basks in lighting of Christmas tree at Spanish Springs Town Square

A big crowd basked in the lighting of the Christmas tree Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square. The event marked the third and final lighting ceremony of a town square Christmas tree this holiday season in The Villages. Lightings took place this past Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square and Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Park Plaza Hotel on Park Avenue is Winter Park gem

One of the more interesting "hidden gems" in the Orlando area is a place you may see quite often, yet know little about. It’s the historic Park Plaza Hotel on Park Avenue in Winter Park, a European-style hotel with 28 guest rooms.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Holiday events to attend in central Florida

Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Golden Girls return from Big Apple

Six local students dazzled households across the nation as they marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The seniors from The Villages High School’s Golden Girls dance team returned Friday from the trip, which they paid for through sponsorships from local businesses and fundraisers. “The community is honestly amazing,” said Giulia Manco, one of the dancers. “They’re so supportive of us, so it’s amazing we have The Villages to back us up.” The group, which called themselves the Big City Dancers, included Manco, Claushinha Joseph, Brylee Moore, Alessandra Dunn, Chloe Setser and Jenna Ostrom.Spirit of America Productions, an agency in New York that provides cheerleaders and dancers for the parade, accepted the group into a larger group of dancers and cheerleaders from across the country after they submitted a video of a dance routine.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This College Park time capsule is on the market for the first time ever

A gorgeous new home on the market in College Park has managed to hold on through wave after wave of Orlando changes. Thanks to its status as a one-owner home, the house built in 1964 boasts a handful of retro touches, including an avocado green sitting room with a built-in sitting nook. Wood paneling and interesting tile showcase bygone trends that are worth reviving.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Christmas trees are being lit and Christmas is just weeks away. That means there is plenty of holiday-themed happenings going on this weekend. Here’s a guide to everything going on this weekend, mostly holiday related but a few things for those not feeling festive just yet.
ORLANDO, FL
AL.com

Disney World’s Splash Mountain closing permanently in 2023

Disney has announced Splash Mountain will permanently close at Walt Disney World Resort on Jan. 23 to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new attraction inspired by the story and characters from the film “The Princess and the Frog.”. “In preparation for this new experience and the...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

10 Big Construction UPDATES From Disney World and Universal Orlando

We’ve seen a BUNCH of construction changes in the Orlando area theme parks this year!. Between new restaurants, new, rides, hotel updates, and even new theme parks, there has been a lot to keep our eyes on. And now, we’ve rounded up all the construction updates from Disney World and Universal Orlando for the month of November!
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities

3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County Free Clinic Announces Retirement of Beloved Physician

BUNNELL, Fla. (December 2, 2022) This year, one of our most wonderful and dedicated volunteers is retiring! Dr. Don Alfonso, as a co-founder of the Flagler Free Clinic from its inception, you have been a pillar of the Flagler Free Clinic with your big heart and charming personality. Over the years, you have inspired countless others around you to support and care for their community. More than a healer, you have brought laughter and joy to the lives of everyone around you.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
BAY LAKE, FL

