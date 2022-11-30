Six local students dazzled households across the nation as they marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The seniors from The Villages High School’s Golden Girls dance team returned Friday from the trip, which they paid for through sponsorships from local businesses and fundraisers. “The community is honestly amazing,” said Giulia Manco, one of the dancers. “They’re so supportive of us, so it’s amazing we have The Villages to back us up.” The group, which called themselves the Big City Dancers, included Manco, Claushinha Joseph, Brylee Moore, Alessandra Dunn, Chloe Setser and Jenna Ostrom.Spirit of America Productions, an agency in New York that provides cheerleaders and dancers for the parade, accepted the group into a larger group of dancers and cheerleaders from across the country after they submitted a video of a dance routine.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO