Keene, NH

Man Who Walked Across U.S. Reflects on Finishing Journey in New England

A few months ago, New Englanders began following the journey of Isaiah Glen Shields, the Utah resident who walking from the Westernmost point of the U.S. in Washington state all the way to Easternmost point in Maine.
MAINE STATE
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study

New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, "impatient") driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we're a bit pushy in at least one other area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Body Found Along Piscataqua River in Durham, New Hampshire

A body was found on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham on Monday afternoon by an oyster farmer. The farmer found the body of a male in the area of the Cedar Point Road boat ramp around 3:30 p.m., and began to administer CPR awaiting the arrival of EMS personnel, according to New Hampshire State Police. Their efforts to revive the male were unsuccessful.
DURHAM, NH
New Hampshire and Maine Wine Lovers There’s a Certification Class Starting in January 2023

Wine-lovers rejoice. It's time if you're ready to expand your love of wine because The New Hampshire Seacoast's Wine Education School has another certification course to kick-off the 2023 in both Portsmouth and Exeter.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year

They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
MAINE STATE
Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals

Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
MANCHESTER, NH
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire

Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
MAINE STATE
Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire

Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely.
OREGON STATE
New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’

The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
MAINE STATE
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up

Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
CONCORD, NH
