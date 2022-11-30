Read full article on original website
Shaheen, Hassan Sit Out White House Ball Over NH Primary Decision
Political reaction to the Democratic National Committee's decision to strip New Hampshire of the first presidential primary continued Monday night by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas when they skipped a major Washington social event. The three declined to attend the White House Congressional Ball to...
Legendary Cartoon Created in Dover, New Hampshire, Set to Mark Major Milestone
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Dover, New Hampshire was recently the victim of yet another of New Hampshire’s strange, unsolved mysteries. It appears someone stole a bunch of "green turtle...
Man Who Walked Across U.S. Reflects on Finishing Journey in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few months ago, New Englanders began following the journey of Isaiah Glen Shields, the Utah resident who walking from the Westernmost point of the U.S. in Washington state all the way to Easternmost point in Maine.
New Hampshire Ranks 3rd Best State to Get a Job in…but Why?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look no further than within the Granite state. According to a Wallet Hub study, New Hampshire is the third best state for job searchers today. But why?
Biden Proposes Removing New Hampshire as First in the Nation Primary in ’24
New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal by President Joe Biden for the state to lose its "first in the nation" status for the 2024 presidential primary, and instead share a date with Nevada. NBC News and other media outlets say the White House has proposed that South Carolina hold...
What the Shell Happened at This Field in Dover, New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Anyone missing one of those neon green, turtle-person statues with the red flag that you put at the end of your driveway to tell drivers to slow down?
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area.
Body Found Along Piscataqua River in Durham, New Hampshire
A body was found on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham on Monday afternoon by an oyster farmer. The farmer found the body of a male in the area of the Cedar Point Road boat ramp around 3:30 p.m., and began to administer CPR awaiting the arrival of EMS personnel, according to New Hampshire State Police. Their efforts to revive the male were unsuccessful.
New Hampshire and Maine Wine Lovers There’s a Certification Class Starting in January 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Wine-lovers rejoice. It's time if you're ready to expand your love of wine because The New Hampshire Seacoast's Wine Education School has another certification course to kick-off the 2023 in both Portsmouth and Exeter.
Out of a Magazine: New Hampshire Treehouse Overlooking Lake for Sale for Over $2M
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This home is likely my favorite home in New England. I know, that seems like a bold statement, but I mean it fully. When you see...
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year
They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals
Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire
Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
Get in the Spirit With a Holiday Manicure From These New Hampshire Salons
Everyone deserves a relaxing trip to the nail salon. Whether you're getting a mani-pedi, acrylics, or have something else in mind like a spa treatment or waxing, it's always nice to go out and do something special for yourself. After all, you deserve it. Some people like getting their nails...
Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely.
New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month.
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
