El Centro, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KESQ News Channel 3

Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea

A minor earthquake was reported in a remote area south of the Salton Sea Thursday morning.  The Magnitude 3.8 quake was centered in a mountain area 7 miles north northwest of Ocotillo Wells at 7:28 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the El Centro and Brawley The post Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
BRAWLEY, CA
News 8 KFMB

Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego

OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
SAN DIEGO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Yuma Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver, reward listed

YUMA - On November 14, 2022 almost close to noon, a blue Dodge Ram collided with a white Toyota Camry in the 1600 Block of South 4th Avenue and fled the scene. The hit-and-run vehicle was last seen traveling south on 4th Avenue. If you have any information on this...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Local high school put on lock down, shots fired in area say police

YUMA - Yuma Police have been investigating the reason why shots were fired on December 1st 2022, at 8 in the morning. The shots were fired in the area of 300 block of East 19th Street. Official's say a shot was fired by a man, later identified as 27 year-old...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Hanks Bids Farewell After 16 Years on IID Board

EL CENTRO – More than 16 years ago, Jim Hanks arrived to serve on the Imperial Irrigation District board as a newcomer to public office, as well as to water and energy policy. Yet he left as an “honorary superhero” in the eyes of the district staff who were...
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

Historic investment for the Salton Sea

The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com

Yuma Police release DUI checkpoints statistic's over Thanksgiving holiday

YUMA - Yuma Police conducted their DUI checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday. Officers were roaming the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. Yuma Police say from the DUI checkpoints, 85 traffic stops were conducted throughout the DUI detail for civil traffic violations,...
YUMA, AZ
calmatters.network

Stone of Hope Award Honorees Announced

EL CENTRO – Ten individuals whose service to the Valley community closely embodies the principles of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored at the 2023 Stone of Hope Award ceremony in January. The honorees reflect a diverse cross section of the community or those with ties...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

IID passes commitment to take $250 M from Feds for Salton Sea

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial Irrigation District, during a special meeting Tuesday, November 29, voted 3-2 to pass a multi-agency commitment to support Salton Sea Management related to water conservation in the Lower Colorado River Basin. The meeting in the executive room in the IID Round Building was packed with County officials, environmental organizations, farmers, and city officials mainly opposed to the passage.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Thursday, Dec. 1, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6.5-mile-deep quake hit about 7 miles northwest of Ocotillo at 7:28 a.m., according to the USGS. Since the earthquake hit, 243 people from as far away as Westmorland and Campo reported feeling the tremor...
OCOTILLO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Final Election Results Reveal Few Changed Outcomes

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The final outcomes of the Nov. 8 election largely mirrored early Election Day results, with only three local races seeing a change in winning candidates. One of those changed results included the Holtville City Council election, where four candidates squared off for two open seats. In...
HOLTVILLE, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Brawley, December 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Valley Center High School soccer team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on December 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
BRAWLEY, CA

