Christmas tree lighting and street fair tomorrow in El Centro
Parks and Recreation of El Centro will be hosting its Christmas tree lighting and street fair tomorrow night. The post Christmas tree lighting and street fair tomorrow in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea
A minor earthquake was reported in a remote area south of the Salton Sea Thursday morning. The Magnitude 3.8 quake was centered in a mountain area 7 miles north northwest of Ocotillo Wells at 7:28 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the El Centro and Brawley The post Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
Small earthquake reported in Ocotillo, east of San Diego County
An earthquake registered at a magnitude 3.8 struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border and east of San Diego County at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego
OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
yumadailynews.com
Yuma Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver, reward listed
YUMA - On November 14, 2022 almost close to noon, a blue Dodge Ram collided with a white Toyota Camry in the 1600 Block of South 4th Avenue and fled the scene. The hit-and-run vehicle was last seen traveling south on 4th Avenue. If you have any information on this...
yumadailynews.com
Local high school put on lock down, shots fired in area say police
YUMA - Yuma Police have been investigating the reason why shots were fired on December 1st 2022, at 8 in the morning. The shots were fired in the area of 300 block of East 19th Street. Official's say a shot was fired by a man, later identified as 27 year-old...
calexicochronicle.com
Hanks Bids Farewell After 16 Years on IID Board
EL CENTRO – More than 16 years ago, Jim Hanks arrived to serve on the Imperial Irrigation District board as a newcomer to public office, as well as to water and energy policy. Yet he left as an “honorary superhero” in the eyes of the district staff who were...
Historic investment for the Salton Sea
The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
Harvest Preparatory Academy on lockdown after gunshot was fired nearby
Harvest Preparatory Academy in Yuma was on lockdown for one hour this morning after police say 27 year old Abel Marcus Ruiz fired a gun nearby. The post Harvest Preparatory Academy on lockdown after gunshot was fired nearby appeared first on KYMA.
85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria reopens for food only
85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria is back open in Somerton, for food only after their liquor license was suspended last month. The post 85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria reopens for food only appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Yuma Police release DUI checkpoints statistic's over Thanksgiving holiday
YUMA - Yuma Police conducted their DUI checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday. Officers were roaming the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. Yuma Police say from the DUI checkpoints, 85 traffic stops were conducted throughout the DUI detail for civil traffic violations,...
calmatters.network
Stone of Hope Award Honorees Announced
EL CENTRO – Ten individuals whose service to the Valley community closely embodies the principles of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored at the 2023 Stone of Hope Award ceremony in January. The honorees reflect a diverse cross section of the community or those with ties...
thedesertreview.com
IID passes commitment to take $250 M from Feds for Salton Sea
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial Irrigation District, during a special meeting Tuesday, November 29, voted 3-2 to pass a multi-agency commitment to support Salton Sea Management related to water conservation in the Lower Colorado River Basin. The meeting in the executive room in the IID Round Building was packed with County officials, environmental organizations, farmers, and city officials mainly opposed to the passage.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Thursday, Dec. 1, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6.5-mile-deep quake hit about 7 miles northwest of Ocotillo at 7:28 a.m., according to the USGS. Since the earthquake hit, 243 people from as far away as Westmorland and Campo reported feeling the tremor...
Farmworkers breakfast day in Calexico
Calexico celebrated farmworkers appreciation day with a breakfast and gifts The post Farmworkers breakfast day in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
Local Yuma resident receives Beating the Odds Award for turning trouble into triumph
After hitting rock bottom, Carlos Flores, a Yuma local changed his life around and received the 2022 "Beating the Odds Award" from Wildfire - The State Community Action Association. The post Local Yuma resident receives Beating the Odds Award for turning trouble into triumph appeared first on KYMA.
Police warn locals of ‘Porch Pirates’ this holiday season
With online Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, come packages to your doorstep. The post Police warn locals of ‘Porch Pirates’ this holiday season appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Man from Yuma broke into a home, charged for raping a woman, goes on trial
YUMA - The man from Yuma who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in front of her own child back in March of this year, appeared in court for a trial setting or change of plea hearing. The man was Antonio Payne, a 26 year old man. Yuma police...
calexicochronicle.com
Final Election Results Reveal Few Changed Outcomes
IMPERIAL COUNTY – The final outcomes of the Nov. 8 election largely mirrored early Election Day results, with only three local races seeing a change in winning candidates. One of those changed results included the Holtville City Council election, where four candidates squared off for two open seats. In...
Brawley, December 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
