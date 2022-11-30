Cleveland police find missing 13-year-old

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have found a missing 13-year-old girl.

Ava Conomy was last seen Tuesday from a residence on Walton Avenue in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

She was wearing navy sweatpants and a black hoodie at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives believe the girl may be with “other juveniles in stolen Kia’s.”

Those who may have information about the teen were asked to reach out to police at 216-621-1234.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.