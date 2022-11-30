ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland police find missing 13-year-old

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have found a missing 13-year-old girl.

Ava Conomy was last seen Tuesday from a residence on Walton Avenue in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Missing in Northeast Ohio

She was wearing navy sweatpants and a black hoodie at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives believe the girl may be with “other juveniles in stolen Kia’s.”

Those who may have information about the teen were asked to reach out to police at 216-621-1234.

Comments / 36

Mich
5d ago

Wow, only 13 and already heading down a dark path! I'm not sure what her home life situation is, but she needs some good role models to help her make better choices. It won't end well for her otherwise.

Rosemary Pittman
5d ago

you know I am glad I know Jesus and have raised my children to know Him parents please give it a try train them up in Christ and walk the walk to ..together

Guest
5d ago

No matter how you raise these kids they can be raised knowing GOD with the most religious family or great role models these kids are different now days and they are going to do whatever they want and you can talk to them till you blue in the face it’s up to them if they want to change. They have to much social media and influences that is a major distraction.

