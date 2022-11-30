ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire

By Lisa Felton
 3 days ago

MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month.

The Mcluer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix.

Estherville woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Emmet County

The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught fire back on November 16th. Their father and sister were injured in the fire but will recover.

Mason City fire investigators say the fire started as a result of an overloaded power strip in the living room.

Services for the brothers are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln School in Mason City.

