Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire

MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month.

The Mcluer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix.

The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught fire back on November 16th. Their father and sister were injured in the fire but will recover.

Mason City fire investigators say the fire started as a result of an overloaded power strip in the living room.

Services for the brothers are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln School in Mason City.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.