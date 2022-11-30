ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

homenewshere.com

Visit Burlington the one in Vermont that is)

Burlington, Vermont might just be one of the coolest communities to visit in New England. Located on the edge of Lake Champlain, Burlington is a vibrant, small city that offers art, recreation, and an eclectic dining scene just three hours from the Merrimack Valley. It’s also Vermont’s biggest city, though you’d be hard pressed to feel that way.
BURLINGTON, VT
dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Drop Heartbreaker to Vermont in Final Seconds

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team gave Vermont all it could handle, but was upended in the final seconds by the Catamounts' clutch 3-pointer in a 67-66 loss Thursday night at Leede Arena. The Big Green moved to 1-5 on the season, while Vermont improved to 5-3...
HANOVER, NH
WCAX

Stowe Resort unveils new ticket policy for peak days

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking to ski Stowe this year during popular weekends, the resort is trying something new. Starting this year, the resort will limit lift ticket sales on peak days. Epic Pass holders will still be able to ski during those times, but those looking...
STOWE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Lake Monsters release 2023 schedule

It may see like to 2022 summer season for the Vermont Lake Monsters just ended, but the team already releasing the schedule for the 2023 season. To view the full schedule, click here.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington

Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
BURLINGTON, VT
footballscoop.com

Video: Bob Ritter bids farewell to Middlebury

We all bear witness to it every few years, sports icons in their final season take a special farewell tour, oftentimes with some type of fitting tribute or gift from the opposing organization. This time of year, there are a number of icons from small college football programs, located in...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
VTDigger

Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71

Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro

Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Cody

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
BARTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Holiday Happenings: Ugly Sweater Fun Run & Walk

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and just maybe, you’ve already broken out those holiday sweaters. Well, the South Burlington Rotary Club wants you to wear them loud and proud, at their 6th annual ‘Ugly Sweater Fun Run and Walk’. Jay Pasackow is the head of the Ugly Sweater Committee within the Rotary Club, and says if you participate — expect a lot of smiles!
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Deer hunting days in the Northeast Kingdom

Daisy Dopp lived most of her life on the Glover farm that is now home to the Bread and Puppet Theater. When her husband, Jim, died in 1970, Daisy Dopp moved to a home in the village and spent some of her time writing articles recalling life on the farm. Most were published first in the Newport Daily Express. Elka Schumann befriended Daisy Dopp and, in cooperation with the Old Stone House Museum, collected and edited her columns. This is the thirteenth of a series of these columns, with illustrations by Peter Schumann and photographs provided by the Glover Historical Society, that the Chronicle will publish from time to time.
GLOVER, VT

