Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
UVM women’s hockey loses to Northeastern in battle of ranked Hockey East teams
(13) Vermont played (7) Northeastern on the road on Friday night, but the Huskies defense stymied the strong Catamount offense. They held Vermont to one late goal and snuck away with a 3-1 victory.
colchestersun.com
Colchester teacher Ben Marlow commentates for ESPN, sees excitement for soccer in Vermont
On Saturday, Nov. 26, while many were eating Thanksgiving leftovers, Ben Marlow was preparing for an unforgettable evening. Marlow was asked to provide color commentary for the ESPN broadcast of the UVM vs. UCLA men's NCAA soccer tournament game in Burlington. Marlow, a math teacher at Colchester High School and...
homenewshere.com
Visit Burlington the one in Vermont that is)
Burlington, Vermont might just be one of the coolest communities to visit in New England. Located on the edge of Lake Champlain, Burlington is a vibrant, small city that offers art, recreation, and an eclectic dining scene just three hours from the Merrimack Valley. It’s also Vermont’s biggest city, though you’d be hard pressed to feel that way.
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Drop Heartbreaker to Vermont in Final Seconds
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team gave Vermont all it could handle, but was upended in the final seconds by the Catamounts' clutch 3-pointer in a 67-66 loss Thursday night at Leede Arena. The Big Green moved to 1-5 on the season, while Vermont improved to 5-3...
WCAX
Stowe Resort unveils new ticket policy for peak days
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking to ski Stowe this year during popular weekends, the resort is trying something new. Starting this year, the resort will limit lift ticket sales on peak days. Epic Pass holders will still be able to ski during those times, but those looking...
mychamplainvalley.com
Lake Monsters release 2023 schedule
It may see like to 2022 summer season for the Vermont Lake Monsters just ended, but the team already releasing the schedule for the 2023 season. To view the full schedule, click here.
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
footballscoop.com
Video: Bob Ritter bids farewell to Middlebury
We all bear witness to it every few years, sports icons in their final season take a special farewell tour, oftentimes with some type of fitting tribute or gift from the opposing organization. This time of year, there are a number of icons from small college football programs, located in...
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71
Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
mychamplainvalley.com
South Burlington Rotary Club previews Ugly Sweater Fun Run
The South Burlington Rotary Club will be hosting an Ugly Sweater Fun Run on Sunday, December 11. Our station caught up with some members of the club to learn more about the event.
newyorkupstate.com
How to stream Syracuse soccer vs. Vermont in the NCAA championship quarterfinal
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA championship tournament, where it’ll square off with the University of Vermont Catamounts at the SU Soccer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3 (12/3/2022). The game is at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
Whitehall’s Skene Manor closing for the season
Skene Manor in Whitehall is closing to the public for the season. The last day will be Saturday, December 17.
mychamplainvalley.com
Holiday Happenings: Ugly Sweater Fun Run & Walk
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and just maybe, you’ve already broken out those holiday sweaters. Well, the South Burlington Rotary Club wants you to wear them loud and proud, at their 6th annual ‘Ugly Sweater Fun Run and Walk’. Jay Pasackow is the head of the Ugly Sweater Committee within the Rotary Club, and says if you participate — expect a lot of smiles!
Barton Chronicle
Deer hunting days in the Northeast Kingdom
Daisy Dopp lived most of her life on the Glover farm that is now home to the Bread and Puppet Theater. When her husband, Jim, died in 1970, Daisy Dopp moved to a home in the village and spent some of her time writing articles recalling life on the farm. Most were published first in the Newport Daily Express. Elka Schumann befriended Daisy Dopp and, in cooperation with the Old Stone House Museum, collected and edited her columns. This is the thirteenth of a series of these columns, with illustrations by Peter Schumann and photographs provided by the Glover Historical Society, that the Chronicle will publish from time to time.
Comments / 0