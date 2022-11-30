Penguins Kris Letang suffered stroke, out indefinitely

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Wednesday that defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke on Monday and is out indefinitely.

Letang, 35, has not been experiencing any lasting effects following the stroke and is continuing to undergo testing over the next week, according to a press release from the Penguins .

While Letang is undergoing further testing, his condition is not believed to be career-threatening.

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” General Manager, Ron Hextall, said. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UMPC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

In 2014, Letang missed two months due to a stroke. During that time, tests revealed he was born with a very small hole in the wall of his heart. Although the defect in the wall was small and apparent in all individuals, it typically closes on its own. Since Letang’s first stroke, he’s played 543 regular-season games and made 69 playoff appearances.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” Letang said. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Through 21 games this season Letang has one goal and 12 points. He’s led the team this season on the ice with 23:54. The Penguins currently are currently 11-8-4 and in 4th in the Metropolitan division. Letang has spent his whole 17-year career with Pittsburgh.

