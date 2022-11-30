ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

KBTX.com

Burton advances to State Semifinals after 27-7 win over Granger

CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers have punched their ticket to the Class 2A Division II State Semifinals after a 27-7 win over Granger Friday night at Bastrop ISD Stadium. Burton’s first points of the game were set up by a fumble recovery by the Panthers’ defense that...
BURTON, TX
KCEN

Reports: Baylor fires two defensive assistants after 2022 regular season

WACO, Texas — Baylor is reportedly shaking up its defensive staff after a disappointing 6-6 season. Thursday, according to multiple reports, including sic'em 365 and The Athletic, the school's football program fired defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and safeties coach/special teams coordinator Ronnie Wheat. 6 Sports has asked Baylor for...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin’s Bell lands invitation to national combine

In just two short football seasons, Marlin sophomore linebacker Ty’Raun Bell has already turned plenty of heads. Bell has been selected for the National High School Combine, Dec. 15-21 at the Ford Center in Frisco. Bell will get a chance to perform and go through drills in front of...
MARLIN, TX
The Spun

Tom Herman Emerging For 1 College Football Head Coaching Job

Former Texas head coach Tom Herman could return to the sidelines for the 2023 college football season. According to Chris Hummer and Andrew Ivins of 247Sports, Herman has emerged as a serious candidate for FAU's job opening. Florida Atlantic parted ways with Willie Taggart after finishing the 2022 season with...
BOCA RATON, FL
High School Football PRO

Georgetown, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Duncanville High School football team will have a game with Westfield High School on December 03, 2022, 13:00:00.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

New Study Claims the No. 1 College City in the U.S. is Here in Texas

A new study has come out claiming that Austin, Texas is the number 1 college city in the United States. During my high school days in Tyler, Texas, I remember listening to friends discuss where they were considering going to college. Sure, there were quite a few considering Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, SMU, and others. However, the top two I heard discussed most often were Texas A&M annnnd...?
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas

This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pinches Tacos now open in East Central Austin

Pinches Tacos is located at 1405 E. 7th St., Austin. (Courtesy Pinches Tacos) A new taco truck called Pinches Tacos opened on East 7th Street next to Revival Coffee. Pinches serves quesa birria, Mexican street tacos and more. The truck is family-run by the Serratos, who come from generations of taco experience. The craft of Mexican cuisine was first introduced into the family by Mario Serratos Jr.’s grandfather and has since been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Pinches opened Oct. 3 and is located at 1405 E. 7th St., Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

A New Irish Pub Opens in South Austin

A new Irish pub came to South Austin. Kelly’s Irish Pub opened at 519 West Oltorf Street in the Dawson neighborhood as of Thanksgiving weekend in November. This new bar took over the former wine restaurant/tapas bar Winebelly, which closed suddenly earlier this year. Behind Kelly’s are partners Joshua...
AUSTIN, TX

