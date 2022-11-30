Read full article on original website
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
KBTX.com
Burton advances to State Semifinals after 27-7 win over Granger
CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers have punched their ticket to the Class 2A Division II State Semifinals after a 27-7 win over Granger Friday night at Bastrop ISD Stadium. Burton’s first points of the game were set up by a fumble recovery by the Panthers’ defense that...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Dec. 2
The Vipers lost to the Tigers in the first game of the season back in August but have won 13 straight since then. They'll take on Katy in the 6A-Division II semifinals next week.
Longhorns WR Coach Brennan Marion Interviewing for Head Coaching Job
The Texas Longhorns star wide receiver coach has been connected with the head coaching vacancy with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Reports: Baylor fires two defensive assistants after 2022 regular season
WACO, Texas — Baylor is reportedly shaking up its defensive staff after a disappointing 6-6 season. Thursday, according to multiple reports, including sic'em 365 and The Athletic, the school's football program fired defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and safeties coach/special teams coordinator Ronnie Wheat. 6 Sports has asked Baylor for...
Longhorns Star WR Xavier Worthy 'Leaning Toward Staying' Amid Transfer Rumors
Despite transfer rumors, Longhorns star wideout Xavier Worthy is reportedly leaning towards remaining in Austin.
Longhorns Going 'Back to Basics' Ahead of Bowl Game, Says Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian isn't complicating things for his team as they get set to find out where they'll be going bowling.
247Sports
Morning Brew: What was bigger — Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian?
In today's Morning Brew: What was bigger - Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian courtside at the game?
WacoTrib.com
Marlin’s Bell lands invitation to national combine
In just two short football seasons, Marlin sophomore linebacker Ty’Raun Bell has already turned plenty of heads. Bell has been selected for the National High School Combine, Dec. 15-21 at the Ford Center in Frisco. Bell will get a chance to perform and go through drills in front of...
Tom Herman Emerging For 1 College Football Head Coaching Job
Former Texas head coach Tom Herman could return to the sidelines for the 2023 college football season. According to Chris Hummer and Andrew Ivins of 247Sports, Herman has emerged as a serious candidate for FAU's job opening. Florida Atlantic parted ways with Willie Taggart after finishing the 2022 season with...
Georgetown, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
New Study Claims the No. 1 College City in the U.S. is Here in Texas
A new study has come out claiming that Austin, Texas is the number 1 college city in the United States. During my high school days in Tyler, Texas, I remember listening to friends discuss where they were considering going to college. Sure, there were quite a few considering Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, SMU, and others. However, the top two I heard discussed most often were Texas A&M annnnd...?
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas
This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
Ground Game Texas asking for Prop A petition signatures at Saturday event
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Ground Game Texas is asking community members to come to Carl Levin Park and sign the referendum petition to make Prop A the law on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Harker Heights passed Prop A, which decriminalized low-level...
Pinches Tacos now open in East Central Austin
Pinches Tacos is located at 1405 E. 7th St., Austin. (Courtesy Pinches Tacos) A new taco truck called Pinches Tacos opened on East 7th Street next to Revival Coffee. Pinches serves quesa birria, Mexican street tacos and more. The truck is family-run by the Serratos, who come from generations of taco experience. The craft of Mexican cuisine was first introduced into the family by Mario Serratos Jr.’s grandfather and has since been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Pinches opened Oct. 3 and is located at 1405 E. 7th St., Austin.
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned
We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
Eater
A New Irish Pub Opens in South Austin
A new Irish pub came to South Austin. Kelly’s Irish Pub opened at 519 West Oltorf Street in the Dawson neighborhood as of Thanksgiving weekend in November. This new bar took over the former wine restaurant/tapas bar Winebelly, which closed suddenly earlier this year. Behind Kelly’s are partners Joshua...
Traffic: TxDOT closing SL 121 and I-14 intersection in Belton next week
BELTON, Texas — TxDOT announced that it will close the intersection on SL 121 and I-14 in Belton starting Tuesday, Dec. 6. The intersection will be shut down to allow crews to finish painting along the I-14 bridge. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, the intersection will be closed from...
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
