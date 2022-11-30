Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Stunning Destination in Arizona is Rated Among The Best Places to Visit for a Cheap Weekend Getaway
Local Restaurant Bombs Health Inspection, May Face Legal Action
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness Exists
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Luminaria Nights returns to Tubac Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 - 3
For two straight nights starting Friday, Dec. 2, see luminarias lining the Historic Village while you shop, enjoy food and drink, and take in some live music.
Oro Valley's Festival of the Arts and Tree Lighting Saturday, Dec. 3
It's an opportunity to shop for the holidays, support the 130+ participating artisans, connect with community and see the lighting of the Oro Valley holiday tree.
Seven Cups Grand Opening Saturday, Dec. 3
Seven Cups is celebrating a grand opening for its new tea house on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tucson's first ever Disability Pride Day set for Saturday
Changing the stigma of disabilities and turning them to abilities was an idea that sparked Council Member Cunningham ever since he met his Outreach Partner, who is visually impaired.
Where to see holiday lights in Tucson this December 2022 ✨✨
Twinkling lights, saguaros wearing Santa hats, full parking lots near the Winterhaven neighborhood — it must be the holiday season in Tucson. 💖. Here are all the places to see the sparkling lights this year, from tree lighting ceremonies to monthlong holiday experiences. LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination. Stroll...
New Cuban restaurant features authentic comida
Cuban food is back in Tucson. Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar opened Oct. 30 on Grant Road just east of Campbell Avenue in the former Viva el Caribe. “I love Cuban food, and Tucson needed a Cuban restaurant,” said Nick Schaffer, owner and a Chicago native who has lived in Tucson since 2006.
Rainy Saturday afternoon in store for parts of the valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Stay dry! We are tracking some rain for the valley this Saturday. Rain chances are around 60% to potentially see about half an inch. This rain will mostly impact the downtown, South Valley, east and southeast Valley. Globe and Tucson will see up to an inch this Saturday afternoon, so plan on wet conditions if traveling to the southeastern parts of the state. Northern Arizona and the mountain country will remain mostly dry and cloudy this weekend.
Where to see 'snow' in Tucson this December
'Enchanted Snowfall' is now happening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. starting at 6 p.m.
You have 72 hours in Tucson. Here's what you should do.
Maybe you're here for the holidays. Maybe you're escaping the cold. Maybe you're just taking a mini vacation in a food city you've seen plastered on all those "best of" lists lately (yes, that's us bragging). Whatever the case, you only have three days here. A mere 72 hours before...
Fourth Avenue Street Fair set for later this month
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 53rd annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair is slated for Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. According to a news release from the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, the fair has more than 350 artists, Fourth Avenue merchants, sponsor booths, fair food and musicians.
5 Things to do This Weekend
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID East Tucson shares five things to do with your kids for the weekend. Here are Macaroni KID East Tucson's picks for the five things to do in Tucson with kids this weekend. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. Meet & Greet with Santa!
City of Tucson seeks family of roadside memorial at 25th and Beverly
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is looking for the family who maintains the memorial dedicated to Kevin near east 25th Street near South Beverly Avenue.
Empire Ranch Festival Draws 2,000 Visitors
On the weekend of November 5-6, the 21st annual Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival enjoyed some great Las Cienegas weather and a good turnout. Exhibits and demonstrations peppered the grounds, and buildings were mostly open for exploration, so visitors happily wandered in all directions. Centers of activity included the music stage with bale seating, a tent for “Cowboy Conversations,” and another for a silent auction to benefit the event’s host, the Empire Ranch Foundation.
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
Acclaimed Arizona Author and Poet dies at 89
Richard Shelton talks about the University of Arizona Poetry Center during this 2017 television interview for "Arizona Illustrated." Richard Shelton, a fixture in the world of literature and poetry in Arizona and beyond, was a regents professor at the University of Arizona who had an impact on countless lives throughout his decades of teaching, writing and mentoring.
Local businesses, neighbors weigh in on Grant Road issues
Local businesses and neighbors say the crime in the area has increased and the quality of the road has decreased.
This Stunning Destination in Arizona is Rated Among The Best Places to Visit for a Cheap Weekend Getaway
Photo byPhoto by Christoph von Gellhorn on Unsplash. Holidays spent with family is great, but sometimes, it can become a little too much. In those situations, what's better than a weekend getaway?
23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵
'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson
A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
First Alert Weather: 7-day Forecast for Dec. 3, 2022
The chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. Breaking it down in the simplest form, the chances for rain get higher the farther south and east you live around metro Phoenix on Saturday. High probabilities for rain are showing up in Pinal County. And the main band of showers could also be set up as far south as Tucson.
