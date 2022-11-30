PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Stay dry! We are tracking some rain for the valley this Saturday. Rain chances are around 60% to potentially see about half an inch. This rain will mostly impact the downtown, South Valley, east and southeast Valley. Globe and Tucson will see up to an inch this Saturday afternoon, so plan on wet conditions if traveling to the southeastern parts of the state. Northern Arizona and the mountain country will remain mostly dry and cloudy this weekend.

