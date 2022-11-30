ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Which recruits Alabama coaches visited Friday

Members of Alabama football’s coaching staff were spotted in different states Friday while out evaluating and visiting top recruits. The Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach and the Crimson Tide’s safeties coach Charles Kelly were spotted inside the state during work. They stopped by Madhouse Training Friday, which is where priority targets and five-star recruits, James Smith and Qua Russaw train. Kelly was seen later that night at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the state championships. Alabama’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams was in action.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama four-star OL commit wants a shot at Will Anderson in bowl prep

Alabama head coach Nick Saban may have his ‘hateful competitors’ in the 2023 recruiting class. The group of freshmen coming in for the Crimson Tide wants to reestablish the culture. They desire to be dominant, physical, tough, and respected in college football. Alabama has 23 verbal commitments for the class, including five 5-star athletes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama has two young wide receivers in position to be stars next season

Alabama fans thoroughly enjoyed the greatest collection of wide receivers in the 2017 recruiting class. Jaylen Waddle made it a quartet a year later, but the trio of Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, and Henry Ruggs III had Brian Daboll/Steve Sarkisian rejoicing, quarterbacks happy, and defensive backs scared to death. Some thought the 2021 class of receivers would bring the same excitement; however, Agiye Hall is at Texas and Christian Leary is in the transfer portal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens

The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama coaches check in on 5-Star defensive recruits

Premier pro, collegiate and high school training program, Madhouse Training tweeted a photo of members of Alabama football’s coaching staff visiting their facility Friday. The Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star targets, Qua Russaw and James Smith, currently train at Madhouse alongside multiple other top recruits. The pair currently have Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in his top six. They are expected to take official visits to Alabama next week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama cornerback pleads with CFP Committee in hilarious TikTok song

We officially have the funniest, but the most sincere pitch for Alabama football to get into the College Football Playoff. Terrion Arnold, a redshirt freshman cornerback, used social media to get his point to the CFP Committee. In a hilarious TikTok video with Jordan Battle and Bryce Young, Arnold says the Crimson Tide has a point to prove. The former five-star in the 2021 class had auto-tuned his voice, but Arnold wants his teammates — especially Young — to have a chance at a national title.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to veteran WR Traeshon Holden in transfer portal

We are in December, but Alabama football finished last month with six players entering the NCAA transfer portal. Three athletes hit the portal on Wednesday, including veteran wide receiver Traeshon Holden. As a member of the 2020 signing class, the former four-star earned a starting job this season at receiver. He dropped several passes, but Holden managed to record six touchdown receptions. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder is from Florida, but he will spend his final year of eligibility at a new school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Three Alabama players named to PFF’s All-America Defensive Team

Pro Football Focus honored a freshman for Alabama football by naming him to its All-True Freshman Team. After showing love to offensive lineman Tyler Booker, the website has returned with its All-America Defensive Team. PFF had three Crimson Tide athletes named for this honor. Will Anderson (edge), Kool-Aid McKinstry (cornerback), and Brian Branch (flex) got recognized. Anderson, a junior linebacker, is a finalist for Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, and Lott IMPACT awards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 4-Star LB Sterling Dixon commits to Alabama

Sterling Dixon announced his commitment to Alabama Thursday. Dixon attends Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he is Alabama’s fifth 2024 commit. He chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Auburn and others. Alabama offered Dixon last summer doing camp,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Deion Sanders rumored to take Colorado job and bringing a DC from Alabama

A very interesting rumor/report has hit social media. Su’a Cravens, a former linebacker/safety hybrid for the University of Southern California, is now a sports analyst at CBS Sports Central. He is reporting — via sources — that Colorado not only has Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders as a ‘done deal’ but Sanders plans on bringing a defensive coordinator from Alabama’s staff. An announcement is supposed to come from Sanders or Colorado this weekend or early next week. Crimson Tide fans are hoping this is the call for Pete Golding to move on from Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Breaking: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams for 2024 season

College football fans are rejoicing now with breaking news from the Associated Press. According to the publication, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season. The Rose Bowl agreed to terms for 2024 and 2025, allowing the expansion to happen. Many conversations about expanding...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

