Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com
Which recruits Alabama coaches visited Friday
Members of Alabama football’s coaching staff were spotted in different states Friday while out evaluating and visiting top recruits. The Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach and the Crimson Tide’s safeties coach Charles Kelly were spotted inside the state during work. They stopped by Madhouse Training Friday, which is where priority targets and five-star recruits, James Smith and Qua Russaw train. Kelly was seen later that night at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the state championships. Alabama’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams was in action.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OLB commit Yhonzae Pierre rides shotgun with Nick Saban
Alabama football’s four-star outside linebacker commit, Yhonzae Pierre was spotted riding shotgun with Nick Saban during his official visit to the University of Alabama Friday. Pierre posted a video of the pair riding in a Mercedes to his Instagram story. The video can be streamed below:. GET THE BEST...
What current, former Alabama football players think of Tide’s playoff shot
Alabama needed nearly a perfect set of circumstances to even enter this conversation. And after Kansas State upset No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 title game, the door is at least cracked a sliver for the Crimson Tide to make a case for a College Football Playoff invitation. That,...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Kansas State upsetting TCU for possible CFP Playoff bid
Alabama football fans shared their reaction to Kansas State defeating TCU Saturday in the Big 12 Championship, giving Alabama an argument to make the College Football Playoff. https://twitter.com/alabamanati0n/status/1599148406630273024?s=46&t=LpA9KiXsjfqqRmZ-HnFBZw.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama four-star OL commit wants a shot at Will Anderson in bowl prep
Alabama head coach Nick Saban may have his ‘hateful competitors’ in the 2023 recruiting class. The group of freshmen coming in for the Crimson Tide wants to reestablish the culture. They desire to be dominant, physical, tough, and respected in college football. Alabama has 23 verbal commitments for the class, including five 5-star athletes.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama has two young wide receivers in position to be stars next season
Alabama fans thoroughly enjoyed the greatest collection of wide receivers in the 2017 recruiting class. Jaylen Waddle made it a quartet a year later, but the trio of Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, and Henry Ruggs III had Brian Daboll/Steve Sarkisian rejoicing, quarterbacks happy, and defensive backs scared to death. Some thought the 2021 class of receivers would bring the same excitement; however, Agiye Hall is at Texas and Christian Leary is in the transfer portal.
Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens
The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches check in on 5-Star defensive recruits
Premier pro, collegiate and high school training program, Madhouse Training tweeted a photo of members of Alabama football’s coaching staff visiting their facility Friday. The Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star targets, Qua Russaw and James Smith, currently train at Madhouse alongside multiple other top recruits. The pair currently have Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in his top six. They are expected to take official visits to Alabama next week.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama cornerback pleads with CFP Committee in hilarious TikTok song
We officially have the funniest, but the most sincere pitch for Alabama football to get into the College Football Playoff. Terrion Arnold, a redshirt freshman cornerback, used social media to get his point to the CFP Committee. In a hilarious TikTok video with Jordan Battle and Bryce Young, Arnold says the Crimson Tide has a point to prove. The former five-star in the 2021 class had auto-tuned his voice, but Arnold wants his teammates — especially Young — to have a chance at a national title.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to all players in the transfer portal from November
Coaching staff changes may be coming soon for Alabama football, but the exodus of players is happening. Six athletes entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal in November. One removed his name — Khyree Jackson — but he will re-enter next Monday. The Crimson Tide mostly had...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to veteran WR Traeshon Holden in transfer portal
We are in December, but Alabama football finished last month with six players entering the NCAA transfer portal. Three athletes hit the portal on Wednesday, including veteran wide receiver Traeshon Holden. As a member of the 2020 signing class, the former four-star earned a starting job this season at receiver. He dropped several passes, but Holden managed to record six touchdown receptions. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder is from Florida, but he will spend his final year of eligibility at a new school.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson withdraws name from transfer portal, but won’t return to Tide
One of Alabama’s six names in the transfer portal from November has provided clarity about his decision. Khyree Jackson, a former junior college transfer, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He wanted to go into his senior season as not a graduate transfer. Jackson announced Thursday...
tdalabamamag.com
Three Alabama players named to PFF’s All-America Defensive Team
Pro Football Focus honored a freshman for Alabama football by naming him to its All-True Freshman Team. After showing love to offensive lineman Tyler Booker, the website has returned with its All-America Defensive Team. PFF had three Crimson Tide athletes named for this honor. Will Anderson (edge), Kool-Aid McKinstry (cornerback), and Brian Branch (flex) got recognized. Anderson, a junior linebacker, is a finalist for Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, and Lott IMPACT awards.
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 4-Star LB Sterling Dixon commits to Alabama
Sterling Dixon announced his commitment to Alabama Thursday. Dixon attends Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he is Alabama’s fifth 2024 commit. He chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Auburn and others. Alabama offered Dixon last summer doing camp,...
247Sports
Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star
AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
tdalabamamag.com
Deion Sanders rumored to take Colorado job and bringing a DC from Alabama
A very interesting rumor/report has hit social media. Su’a Cravens, a former linebacker/safety hybrid for the University of Southern California, is now a sports analyst at CBS Sports Central. He is reporting — via sources — that Colorado not only has Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders as a ‘done deal’ but Sanders plans on bringing a defensive coordinator from Alabama’s staff. An announcement is supposed to come from Sanders or Colorado this weekend or early next week. Crimson Tide fans are hoping this is the call for Pete Golding to move on from Tuscaloosa.
Georgia vs. LSU, Instead of Alabama, Isn't Drawing Same Interest as 2021
Ticket demand is surging for one game during college football’s championship weekend, but it isn't for the SEC title game.
tdalabamamag.com
Breaking: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams for 2024 season
College football fans are rejoicing now with breaking news from the Associated Press. According to the publication, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season. The Rose Bowl agreed to terms for 2024 and 2025, allowing the expansion to happen. Many conversations about expanding...
Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level
Tennessee fan gets Vols victory over Alabama tattooed on him. The post Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
