Cavitt Avenue homicide victim identified, police say

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has identified the homicide victim from the investigation on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to police, the victim has been identified as 19-year old male, David Lopez. Bryan PD responded to reports of a deceased person inside a home on the 2200 block...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan Police searching for endangered teen

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old who is believed to be in danger. Police say Cassandra Shali Meave was last seen at her home in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
BRYAN, TX
Three arrested in catalytic converter seizure attempt

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three men were arrested in a catalytic converter theft attempt after police responded to a report of someone cutting off a catalytic converter off of a vehicle at approximately 4:36 a.m., according to the College Station Police Department. Officers were reportedly dispatched to the 300...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Update: Missing 27-year-old Bryan man found

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has updated a missing person report for 27-year-old Gabriel Isaac Ponce. He has been located, according to authorities and his family. Ponce was previously reported missing on Wednesday, Nov. 23. At the time, he was last seen leaving his...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan Animal Center offers $5 adoptions through Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center is offering adoptions for $5 as part of it's "Give Thanks Adoption Special" through Wednesday, Nov. 30. No appointment is necessary, just come in during business hours and fill out an application. The Bryan Animal Center is open Tuesday though Friday from...
BRYAN, TX
Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family. Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!
BRYAN, TX
