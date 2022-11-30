Read full article on original website
Cavitt Avenue homicide victim identified, police say
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has identified the homicide victim from the investigation on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to police, the victim has been identified as 19-year old male, David Lopez. Bryan PD responded to reports of a deceased person inside a home on the 2200 block...
Bryan Police searching for endangered teen
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old who is believed to be in danger. Police say Cassandra Shali Meave was last seen at her home in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
With domestic violence cases on the rise locally, SARC wants to remind victims that there is a support system for victims
BRYAN, Texas — With family members being home for the holidays, issues can arise, and not just at the dinner table. According to the Bryan Police Department, there were around a dozen domestic violence calls made in the past week. Domestic violence involves intimidation, threats, physical injury, emotional abuse,...
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for January 2022 aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated kidnapping case
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County District Attorney has revealed that a man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated kidnapping in a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tyrone Rush, the man in question, reportedly robbed a woman in a College...
Three arrested in catalytic converter seizure attempt
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three men were arrested in a catalytic converter theft attempt after police responded to a report of someone cutting off a catalytic converter off of a vehicle at approximately 4:36 a.m., according to the College Station Police Department. Officers were reportedly dispatched to the 300...
College Station PD is looking for a missing 16-year old
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley released information about a missing teen on Monday, Nov. 28. The teen is identified as 16 year-old Aliah Joann Sangster. She is reported as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds, according to the report.
Narcotics discovered, seized in Navasota traffic stop, police say
NAVASOTA, Texas — An 18-year-old has been arrested in Navasota following a traffic stop that led to a narcotics bust at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to a press release from the Navasota Police Department. The traffic stop reportedly took place in the 2200 block of...
TAMU PD make a large drug bust over Thanksgiving weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to the Texas A&M University Police Department, a person was arrested after multiple drugs and a large sum of cash was found in their car on Friday, Nov. 25. Police say a wrong way driver was stopped Friday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. Inside the...
Alfred "Fred" Davis II celebrates 50 years as a licensed attorney in Bryan/College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Davis & Davis Lawyers is celebrating the 50 years of service and dedication as a licensed attorney from Alfred "Fred" Davis II on Dec. 5. In 2022, the State Bar recognized 900 out of the 125,000 attorneys for being licensed 50 years. Fred graduated from...
Certain fireworks prohibited during the month of December in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Commissioners Court signed an order that prohibits the sale and use of "skyrocket with sticks" fireworks on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The order does not prohibit the use of common fireworks or large fireworks designed to produce visible and audible effects. The "skyrockets...
18-wheeler flipped over on HWY 6, Sheriff's Office says
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert of an overturned 18-wheeler on HWY 6 and FM 2549 on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3:53 p.m. Sheriff's Office asks the public to use caution in the area as emergency crews are on the way. There is...
College Station featured on "The Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas" list
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Trips to Discover includes College Station on it's list of Top 10 Charming Christmas Towns in Texas. College Station can credit Santa's Wonderland for this recognition. Trips to Discover showcases all of the beautiful lights and festivities to do in the Christmas village. At College...
A Bryan woman is creating a unique blessings box to help her local community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — COVID-19, rising flu cases, and inflation have all become tough challenges that Americans face across the nation. Yet, several BCS groups have come together to help people weather the hard times. One Bryan native, Samantha Moore wanted to establish that kind of help all throughout...
Brazos County Health District to hold special World AIDS Day clinic on Thursday, Dec. 1
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District is hosting a special World AIDS Day Clinic on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a press release from the organization. The clinic will take place at the health district building in Bryan. Among the amenities and resources available to those in...
Update: Missing 27-year-old Bryan man found
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has updated a missing person report for 27-year-old Gabriel Isaac Ponce. He has been located, according to authorities and his family. Ponce was previously reported missing on Wednesday, Nov. 23. At the time, he was last seen leaving his...
Bryan Animal Center offers $5 adoptions through Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center is offering adoptions for $5 as part of it's "Give Thanks Adoption Special" through Wednesday, Nov. 30. No appointment is necessary, just come in during business hours and fill out an application. The Bryan Animal Center is open Tuesday though Friday from...
Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old from College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old female from College Station. Paris Clark, the missing person, was reportedly last seen in the 300 block of Manuel Drive in College Station on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Clark...
College Station ranked No. 15 best college town in the country
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The home of Texas A&M University has been ranked the No. 15 best college town in the United States by a new WalletHub poll released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. In order to rank every college town in the country, WalletHub utilized three specific categories. These...
Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family. Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!
College Station, Bryan city offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — City offices for the cities of Bryan and College Station will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. As a result of the holiday, College Station residents will have their trash and recycling pickup dates...
