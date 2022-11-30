Read full article on original website
‘Lawsuit factory’ attorney behind thousands of California ADA lawsuits pleads guilty to tax fraud
Northern California attorney Scott Johnson, who has filed thousands of disability lawsuits against local and state businesses over the past two decades, forcing some to shut down, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal tax fraud case. The plea bargain could net the Sacramento attorney 18 months of home confinement and...
Convicted stalker walks away from Solano County prison camp
FAIRFIELD -- A 22-year-old convict, sentenced for stalking and a shooting, remained at large Friday after walking away from an inmate work camp in Solano County.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp.Mejia came into CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County for a sentence of seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying. Mejia is described as a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Anyone who sees Mejia or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local law enforcement, or camp commander Sidney Turner at (707) 425-4878.
Sacramento man sentenced 7 years for selling Fentanyl, murder charge legal advisement added
ROSEVILLE — A judge sentenced a Sacramento man to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl with legal advisement for murder attached.According to the Placer Country District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 24, the Lincoln Police Department made contact with 34-year-old Travis Richardson, who the officer knew from previous interactions. As the officer exited the vehicle, Richardson threw multiple plastic baggies filled with a "chalk-like" substance into nearby bushes. The bags contained more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which the District Attorney's office says equates to roughly 20,000 lethal doses.Police also found a digital scale and over $1,900 cash in Richardson's...
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl, advised of possible murder charges if future sales result in death
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to time in prison in Placer County on Wednesday after being found with 40 grams of fentanyl in Lincoln on June 24, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Travis Richardson, 34, was on probation when a Lincoln Police Officer, who was familiar with Richardson, […]
2 gang members receive life in prison for shootout on crowded SF street, killing one
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for opening fire while on a crowded San Francisco street in 2019, the United States Department of Justice announced. Robert Manning and Jamare Coats were convicted of murder in August for the fatal incident. The shooting happened on March 23, 2019, […]
Napa naturopathic doctor gets 3 years in fake COVID-19 vaccine card scam
NAPA — A North Bay naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court in San Francisco to one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters.During Tuesday's hearing, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer handed down a sentence of 33 months, according to Joshua Stueve, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice.Mazi, of Napa, did not immediately respond to phone calls...
CoCo DA defends decision to not charge Antioch robbery suspect with homicide
ANTIOCH -- The Contra Costa County DA on Friday discussed the reason why they would not be charging a robbery suspect who shot a gas station worker dead during a deadly gun battle last weekend with homicide.Family and friends of the man who died in the exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning have been asking questions about why the suspect who fired the fatal shots won't face a murder charge.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released a statement Thursday outlining the reasons behind their decision. Even if prosecutors wanted to pursue murder charges, a long-standing state law won't allow them...
Two Alleged Mac Block Gang Members Get Life In Prison For 2019 Fillmore Shooting Outside Funeral Reception
Two men, reportedly members of the Mac Block gang in the Fillmore District, have been sentenced in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old East Bay man who engaged them in a shootout outside a funeral reception in March 2019. The incident was one of the most egregious acts of gun...
California Attorney General Secures $2.3 Million Settlement Against Contra Costa County Facility Resolving Allegations of Patient Abuse and Neglect
November 30, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday secured a settlement against a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facility resolving allegations of understaffing and patient abuse and neglect. Today’s settlement resolves claims that for five years, San Miguel Villa subjected its patients to poor care due to understaffing and effectively rendered a number of its services useless. Today’s settlement amounts to a total of $2.3 million, with California receiving $1.2 million.
Instagram photos of gun, ammunition lead to arrest of Fairfield felon in possession of a gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — When a person finishes serving a sentence for federal crimes they are often placed on what is called "supervised release." In essence, that means you have to report to law enforcement about your whereabouts, refrain from any contact with others who were felons and, most importantly, you cannot have weapons or ammunition.
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk during a "botched" robbery will not face a murder charge because the victim had opened fire on the suspect despite his life not being in danger, officials said Thursday. James Williams, 36, was killed during an early...
Woman used gang members to steal ex-boyfriend’s French bulldog, prosecutors say
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A preliminary hearing is underway in San Mateo County Superior Court for seven people accused of stealing a French bulldog from a San Francisco man. The man’s ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Rocio Navarroflores, was the “catalyst” behind a plot to steal a French bulldog named “Prada” on June 29, 2021, according to […]
‘I didn’t want to die that way’: Former California homeless meth addict becomes outreach navigator for others
After 21 years of meth addiction and a decade of homelessness on the streets of Sacramento, Tracey Knickerbocker, 61, said God saved her life so she could show others a path out of homelessness and back to the real world. Knickerbocker is employed as a homeless outreach navigator with HOPE...
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
2 wanted for robbing cannabis delivery van in Santa Rosa; reward offered
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a cannabis delivery van on Thursday. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. The cannabis delivery driver made a delivery in Oakland, getting cash in return, SRPD […]
Hundreds of San Francisco employees acknowledge unauthorized jobs after scandal: report
Hundreds of San Francisco Health Department employees are believed to be holding second jobs in violation of government policy that requires permission.
Vallejo says it ‘inadvertently’ destroyed records in five police shooting investigations
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo “inadvertently” destroyed audio and video records in five police shooting investigations from the department’s most violent two-year span before the material would have been publicly released as required by law, according to the Vallejo City Attorney’s Office. The records...
Baby playing in San Francisco park suffers fentanyl overdose, father says
San Francisco firefighters used Narcan to save the life of a baby who overdosed on fentanyl while playing in a local park, according to the baby's father.
Two Former Mayors—Willie Brown and Art Agnos—Ask for Leniency in Sentencing of Felon Victor Makras
A long list of supporters, including former mayors Willie Brown and Art Agnos, have voiced their support for a lenient sentence for politically connected real estate mogul Victor Makras, who was found guilty on federal charges earlier this year. Makras was convicted in U.S. District Court earlier this year for...
East Bay nursing home to pay millions due to ‘grossly substandard care’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Miguel Villa nursing home in Concord has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle allegations it billed Medicare and Medi-Cal for “grossly substandard nursing home services,” according to a press release from the office of Stephanie M. Hinds, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of California. San […]
