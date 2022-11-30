ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

CBS Sacramento

Convicted stalker walks away from Solano County prison camp

FAIRFIELD --  A 22-year-old convict, sentenced for stalking and a shooting, remained at large Friday after walking away from an inmate work camp in Solano County.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp.Mejia came into CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County for a sentence of seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying. Mejia is described as a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Anyone who sees Mejia or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local law enforcement, or camp commander Sidney Turner at (707) 425-4878.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man sentenced 7 years for selling Fentanyl, murder charge legal advisement added

ROSEVILLE — A judge sentenced a Sacramento man to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl with legal advisement for murder attached.According to the Placer Country District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 24, the Lincoln Police Department made contact with 34-year-old Travis Richardson, who the officer knew from previous interactions. As the officer exited the vehicle, Richardson threw multiple plastic baggies filled with a "chalk-like" substance into nearby bushes. The bags contained more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which the District Attorney's office says equates to roughly 20,000 lethal doses.Police also found a digital scale and over $1,900 cash in Richardson's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Napa naturopathic doctor gets 3 years in fake COVID-19 vaccine card scam

NAPA — A North Bay naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court in San Francisco to one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters.During Tuesday's hearing, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer handed down a sentence of 33 months, according to Joshua Stueve, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice.Mazi, of Napa, did not immediately respond to phone calls...
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CoCo DA defends decision to not charge Antioch robbery suspect with homicide

ANTIOCH -- The Contra Costa County DA on Friday discussed the reason why they would not be charging a robbery suspect who shot a gas station worker dead during a deadly gun battle last weekend with homicide.Family and friends of the man who died in the exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning have been asking questions about why the suspect who fired the fatal shots won't face a murder charge.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released a statement Thursday outlining the reasons behind their decision.   Even if prosecutors wanted to pursue murder charges, a long-standing state law won't allow them...
ANTIOCH, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Secures $2.3 Million Settlement Against Contra Costa County Facility Resolving Allegations of Patient Abuse and Neglect

November 30, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday secured a settlement against a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facility resolving allegations of understaffing and patient abuse and neglect. Today’s settlement resolves claims that for five years, San Miguel Villa subjected its patients to poor care due to understaffing and effectively rendered a number of its services useless. Today’s settlement amounts to a total of $2.3 million, with California receiving $1.2 million.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

