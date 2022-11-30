Read full article on original website
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team falls at St. Charles 69-47 in season opener
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team opened the 2022-2023 season on the road at St. Charles Friday night in a non-conference matchup with the Saints, and it was St. Charles outscoring the Blossoms 33-19 in the second half on their way to a 69-47 win. The Blossoms, who...
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team rolls by Grand Meadow 97-35 in season opener
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team, coming off a 23-5 campaign in 2021-2022 and returning a veteran lineup for the 2022-2023 season opened at home in a jam-packed Lyle Gymnasium Friday evening versus the Grand Meadow Superlarks in a Southeast Conference West Division matchup, and it was the Athletics rolling to a 97-35 win.
Austin Country Club to host Discover Austin Minnesota Junior Golf Championship in July of 2023
Discover Austin recently announced a partnership with the American Junior Golf Association to host the Discover Austin Minnesota Junior Golf Championship at the Austin Country Club July 18th through the 21st of 2023. KAUS News and Sports Director Jason Brandt had a chance to speak with Patrick Cansfield and Ryan Flannigan of the AJGA about the event coming to Austin next July…
Funeral announcements for 12/1/22
A funeral service for Margaret Stoen, age 86, formerly of Austin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2nd at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the Mayer Funeral Home on Friday morning. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Austin.
