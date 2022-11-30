BetQL preview: What are the odds Eagles defeat Titans?

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1 SU, 6-5 ATS, 6-4-1 O/U) will host the Tennessee Titans (7-4 SU, 8-3 ATS, 3-8 O/U) for an exciting Week 13 battle. BetQL has all the projections, best bets and keys to victory you need to start making a hefty profit during this fantastic Eagles season.

BetQL is giving the Eagles a 76.27% chance to win this game outright and projects them to win 24.5 to 18. As a result, the model is listing the Eagles (-5.5) as a two-star value (out of five) and under 44.5 total points as a three-star value at the time of this writing. You can find much more info on BetQL’s game page , including live odds and corresponding best bets.

The model has simulated this game 10,000 times, and the data suggests that the key to an Eagles win is limiting Derrick Henry. In victories, he rushed for an average of 111.0 yards with 1.27 touchdowns, but in losses, he rushed for just 73.0 yards and 0.64 touchdowns. Therefore, preventing the workhorse running back from breaking out will be of utmost importance.

Check out more insight into this game on BetQL’s Best Bets Dashboard and bet it risk-free at BetMGM right now up to $1,000 if you don’t already have an account there!

Be sure to check out BetQL’s other best bets for the Eagles-Titans game, along with player prop values, live public and sharp data, betting trends, exclusive sportsbook offers and much more. The model has hit 67.7% of four-star and five-star NFL bets over the last month, so get started with a free trial now!