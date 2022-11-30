ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

WXII 12

Christmas Event Guide 2022 | Holiday light displays, parades, ice skating, Santa, city-by-city events and more

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Oh, Santa. Oh, Christmas. 'Tis the season for all things candy canes, hot chocolate, stockings, ornaments and Christmas trees. It’s also the season for family fun. Check out the WXII 12 Christmas Guide, which includes must-see holiday light displays, a list of parades, places to go ice skating, city-by-city events and where to visit Santa.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham Christmas Parade steps off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3

Graham’s annual Christmas Parade begins at 10:00 Saturday morning, December 3. Parade route is down North Main Street, around the Historic Court House, proceeding down South Main Street, and left on McAden Street, before disbanding at Graham Middle School. The Grand Marshal for the parade will be 97-year-old Clinton...
GRAHAM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Eden antique mall is filled with unique vendors of many types of collectibles

Anyone who loves shopping for antiques and hard to find collectibles for their private collections will no doubt love to put Blue Octopus Antiques & Artisans in Eden on their “must see” list, especially as the holiday season approaches. Co-owner Todd Pearson explains how he and co-owner JaRonn...
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Enjoy the Festival of Lights in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — December is here, which means holiday events across the Triad are kicking off. That’s especially tree in Downtown Greensboro, where loads of holiday fun will be taking place throughout December. Zack Matheny, President and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, joined FOX8 to talk about upcoming events. FOX8 is a sponsor of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

‘They left me with no joy’: Lewisville woman has sentimental Christmas decorations stolen

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — While some people are decorating their homes for Christmas, a Lewisville woman can’t. Several of her decorations were stolen. Pat Weatherman has been collecting porcelain Santas and angels for more than three decades and had nearly 50 of them. Several were gifts from her friends and family members, who’ve since died. Weatherman […]
LEWISVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Servant’s Heart and CityServe Hosting Christmas Groceries Giveaway

Servant’s Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad are teaming up this year to help get free groceries into the hands and stomachs of those facing financial challenges this Christmas. The event, called “Christmas From The Heart,” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to...
HIGH POINT, NC
thestokesnews.com

Christmas in Danbury set for Sunday

Area towns and communities are marking the beginning of the Christmas season in all sorts of ways, with parades, tree lightings, and other activities. Danbury is no different. On Sunday music, shopping, Santa and more will be available to area residents and visitrs alike when the town joins with the Stokes County Arts Council and Artists Way Café & Bakery to officially kick off the holiday season in the Stokes County seat.
DANBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Festival of Lights returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again. Downtown Greensboro is hosting their Festival of Lights. For more than 35 years, Greensboro has hosted this event and this year is no different. Filled with performances from local groups, a tree lighting, and a sing-along it's a great way to kick off the holiday season.
GREENSBORO, NC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties

In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

BackPack Beginnings To Show Off New Store Where All The Food Is Free

In most grocery stores you go into these days, shoppers are highly frustrated by dramatically increasing prices; so it’s good to know that, at one new Greensboro grocery store, everything is always free. BackPack Beginnings is a Greensboro-based non-profit with a mission to “deliver child-centric services to feed, comfort...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department’s Tree-Lighting Celebration To Honor Lives Lost

On Friday evening, Dec. 2, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a special annual tree-lighting event called “Celebration of Life.” The department is inviting everyone in the community to come out to honor and celebrate the lives of those who were killed in traffic or traffic-related accidents in 2021.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Inside the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are only 6 of these wonderful cars in existence and they travel the country every year spreading joy, along with a lot of ketchup and mustard. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Greensboro this weekend and they made a quick stop by WFMYNews2. "We travel...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and hosted by Northeast Stokes Fire Department, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony on this Saturday at 6 p.m. Toys and non-perishable food items will be collected onsite for a toy drive, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. Pictures with Santa will be available. Digital image can be sent via e-mail or text from the Ruritan photographer with $10 valued donation to Toy or Food Drive.
SANDY RIDGE, NC

