Area towns and communities are marking the beginning of the Christmas season in all sorts of ways, with parades, tree lightings, and other activities. Danbury is no different. On Sunday music, shopping, Santa and more will be available to area residents and visitrs alike when the town joins with the Stokes County Arts Council and Artists Way Café & Bakery to officially kick off the holiday season in the Stokes County seat.

DANBURY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO