4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Holiday cheer | See 'merry and bright' sights from WFMY News 2 at Greensboro Holiday Parade
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 wants to celebrate the holidays with you. The WFMY News 2 crew will be at the Holiday Parade in downtown Greensboro handing out tidings of joy!
WXII 12
Christmas Event Guide 2022 | Holiday light displays, parades, ice skating, Santa, city-by-city events and more
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Oh, Santa. Oh, Christmas. 'Tis the season for all things candy canes, hot chocolate, stockings, ornaments and Christmas trees. It’s also the season for family fun. Check out the WXII 12 Christmas Guide, which includes must-see holiday light displays, a list of parades, places to go ice skating, city-by-city events and where to visit Santa.
alamancenews.com
Graham Christmas Parade steps off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3
Graham’s annual Christmas Parade begins at 10:00 Saturday morning, December 3. Parade route is down North Main Street, around the Historic Court House, proceeding down South Main Street, and left on McAden Street, before disbanding at Graham Middle School. The Grand Marshal for the parade will be 97-year-old Clinton...
caswellmessenger.com
Eden antique mall is filled with unique vendors of many types of collectibles
Anyone who loves shopping for antiques and hard to find collectibles for their private collections will no doubt love to put Blue Octopus Antiques & Artisans in Eden on their “must see” list, especially as the holiday season approaches. Co-owner Todd Pearson explains how he and co-owner JaRonn...
Enjoy the Festival of Lights in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — December is here, which means holiday events across the Triad are kicking off. That’s especially tree in Downtown Greensboro, where loads of holiday fun will be taking place throughout December. Zack Matheny, President and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, joined FOX8 to talk about upcoming events. FOX8 is a sponsor of […]
‘They left me with no joy’: Lewisville woman has sentimental Christmas decorations stolen
LEWISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — While some people are decorating their homes for Christmas, a Lewisville woman can’t. Several of her decorations were stolen. Pat Weatherman has been collecting porcelain Santas and angels for more than three decades and had nearly 50 of them. Several were gifts from her friends and family members, who’ve since died. Weatherman […]
rhinotimes.com
Servant’s Heart and CityServe Hosting Christmas Groceries Giveaway
Servant’s Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad are teaming up this year to help get free groceries into the hands and stomachs of those facing financial challenges this Christmas. The event, called “Christmas From The Heart,” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to...
rhinotimes.com
City of Greensboro Wishes Its Employees A Very Politically Correct Holiday Season
An email from the City of Greensboro’s Human Resources Department doesn’t say “Bah-humbug!” but it does lay out so many rules and regulations about how to celebrate Christmas – sorry, the “Holiday Season” – that some city employees may forgo celebrating at the office at all.
thestokesnews.com
Christmas in Danbury set for Sunday
Area towns and communities are marking the beginning of the Christmas season in all sorts of ways, with parades, tree lightings, and other activities. Danbury is no different. On Sunday music, shopping, Santa and more will be available to area residents and visitrs alike when the town joins with the Stokes County Arts Council and Artists Way Café & Bakery to officially kick off the holiday season in the Stokes County seat.
Festival of Lights returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again. Downtown Greensboro is hosting their Festival of Lights. For more than 35 years, Greensboro has hosted this event and this year is no different. Filled with performances from local groups, a tree lighting, and a sing-along it's a great way to kick off the holiday season.
Greensboro announces weekend of downtown road closures for holiday festivities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several city streets will be closed to vehicle traffic this weekend for the Festival of Lights and holiday parade. The following streets will be closed for the Festival of Lights on Friday: Davie Street between Friendly Avenue and Abe Brenner Place: 12:30-9:30 p.m. Elm Street between Friendly Avenue and Lewis Street: […]
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
Free toys, bicycles, coats, and a warm meal for families this Christmas
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A toy for every child on Christmas morning and a coat to stay warm when it's cold at night. Piedmont Rescue Mission in Burlington is spreading Christmas cheer to Triad children. The group is giving away children's bicycles, toys, and food boxes on Monday, December 19....
rhinotimes.com
Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties
In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
Triad couple takes a special trip to Cook Out in High Point after saying 'I do'
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Grant Gentry and Kara-Gray Gentry’s wedding photos are getting a lot of attention on social media. That’s because they took a special trip to Cook Out after their wedding reception and had a mini photoshoot. “I just thought it would be really cool,”...
rhinotimes.com
BackPack Beginnings To Show Off New Store Where All The Food Is Free
In most grocery stores you go into these days, shoppers are highly frustrated by dramatically increasing prices; so it’s good to know that, at one new Greensboro grocery store, everything is always free. BackPack Beginnings is a Greensboro-based non-profit with a mission to “deliver child-centric services to feed, comfort...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department’s Tree-Lighting Celebration To Honor Lives Lost
On Friday evening, Dec. 2, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a special annual tree-lighting event called “Celebration of Life.” The department is inviting everyone in the community to come out to honor and celebrate the lives of those who were killed in traffic or traffic-related accidents in 2021.
Inside the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are only 6 of these wonderful cars in existence and they travel the country every year spreading joy, along with a lot of ketchup and mustard. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Greensboro this weekend and they made a quick stop by WFMYNews2. "We travel...
Trinity man charged for light pole he doesn't own
TRINITY, N.C. — Herman Powell is always happy to talk about almost anything. On the day I stopped by his house he bragged about his wife’s garden and all the time she put it into it. The garden is on the side of the house at the end...
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and hosted by Northeast Stokes Fire Department, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony on this Saturday at 6 p.m. Toys and non-perishable food items will be collected onsite for a toy drive, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. Pictures with Santa will be available. Digital image can be sent via e-mail or text from the Ruritan photographer with $10 valued donation to Toy or Food Drive.
