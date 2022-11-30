Read full article on original website
case.edu
3 things to do in Cleveland in December
The temperatures may be dropping in Northeast Ohio, but there are still plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy Cleveland. December is often busy for members of the Case Western Reserve University community, as students prepare for finals and winter break, and faculty and staff members lay out their holiday plans. But if you need a break to reset and relax, The Daily has you covered.
case.edu
CWRU LIFT hosts deadlift competition, brings together university’s weightlifting community
Saturday mornings are pretty quiet around campus. The Veale Recreation Center usually has a few people coming in to do their workouts, but on Nov. 19, the Veale rack room was packed with members of the Case Western Reserve University LIFT club in anticipation of the deadlift competition. CWRU LIFT,...
case.edu
Editorial: We need accessible grocery stores in our community
The closing of Dave’s Market near the Southside of campus garnered much annoyance for the Case Western Reserve University community. While Dave’s wasn’t the most convenient grocery store, as you had to go up a large hill to get there, it was still walkable. While there are other grocery stores near or on-campus, none of them are conventional grocery stores, often lacking many necessities students require. Plum Market and Murray Hill Market only offer a small number of expensive grocery options without a requisite amount of items like toiletries; a different Dave’s Market, past the Cleveland Clinic, can only be accessed by a 5 to 10-minute car ride or a 20-minute bus ride. Transportation timing is very similar for ALDI, too. Clearly, there needs to be a more accessible and affordable grocery store for CWRU students and our surrounding communities.
case.edu
Think beyond the “possible”
I never intended to write for The Observer—I submitted a one-time column in December 2019 in an effort to promote the climate strike Sunrise CWRU was co-hosting with Ohio Climate Strike (now Ohio Youth for Climate Justice) in the KSL Oval. Fast forward three years, and here I am writing my 20th column and set to graduate at the end of the semester.
case.edu
Stolen orders: An exploration of the issue of meal swipe stealing at CWRU
Students on the meal plan at Case Western Reserve University know that swipes at certain campus locations are a necessity here. For example, meal swipes at The Jolly Scholar and The Den by Denny’s are vital for when students must attain meals after regular dining hall hours. The convenience...
case.edu
Charity Choice campaign poised to make an impact in the Greater Cleveland community
The Case Western Reserve University community has a long-standing history of demonstrating compassion and generosity for the Greater Cleveland community. With that spirit in mind, faculty, staff and postdocs are invited to participate in this year’s Charity Choice Campaign. For more than 15 years, the Charity Choice campaign has...
case.edu
EMS Spartan Reservation System to undergo maintenance
Due to scheduled maintenance, the EMS Spartan Reservation System will be unavailable from Thursday, Dec. 1, at 9 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 2, at 2 a.m. Campus users will be unable to book a room or workspace for a brief window during this time. For assistance with any technology product...
case.edu
“‘Tis the Season: The Poodle Express”
It’s the holiday season, and the women of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. are decking the Case Western Reserve University campus with free Insomnia cookies and a hot chocolate bar giveaway at the ‘Tis the Season: The Poodle Express event. Members of the CWRU community are invited to...
case.edu
“Paint Your Truth”
Join #MeTooCWRU for “Paint Your Truth” Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Tinkham Veale University Center Advocacy Wall. This event will raise awareness against sexual violence. Case Western Reserve University students are encouraged to use their voice by writing a message supporting survivors.
case.edu
Women’s soccer team continues historic season today in NCAA Division III Championship semifinals
Down by two goals with just 32 minutes left in the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship, many teams would start to lose hope and fear their season was fading away. But not the No. 4-ranked Case Western Reserve University women’s soccer team. Finding...
case.edu
No. 4 Spartans Head to Salem, Va. for NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship on Friday
The fourth-ranked Case Western Reserve University women’s soccer team will face Virginia Wesleyan on Friday at 4 p.m. at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship Semifinal. The Spartans are in the semifinals for the first time in program history after...
case.edu
Women’s soccer advances to NCAA Semifinals
With high stakes against top teams in the NCAA Division III, the Case Western Reserve University women’s soccer team found a way to bring themselves closer to the coveted NCAA championship. The Spartans defeated 15th-ranked Loras College 3-1 on Nov. 19 and pulled off a comeback victory late in the game against sixth-ranked William Smith College 4-2. CWRU now stands at 19-0-1, building on the best program record and reaching the farthest into the postseason in school history.
