The closing of Dave’s Market near the Southside of campus garnered much annoyance for the Case Western Reserve University community. While Dave’s wasn’t the most convenient grocery store, as you had to go up a large hill to get there, it was still walkable. While there are other grocery stores near or on-campus, none of them are conventional grocery stores, often lacking many necessities students require. Plum Market and Murray Hill Market only offer a small number of expensive grocery options without a requisite amount of items like toiletries; a different Dave’s Market, past the Cleveland Clinic, can only be accessed by a 5 to 10-minute car ride or a 20-minute bus ride. Transportation timing is very similar for ALDI, too. Clearly, there needs to be a more accessible and affordable grocery store for CWRU students and our surrounding communities.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO