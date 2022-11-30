PERHAM, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on a highway near Perham. It was reported at about 6:30 p.m. The victim, a 74-year-old man from Palisade, Minnesota was walking in the driving lane when he was struck by an SUV on Hwy. 78 near Round Lake Loop. His name has not been released.

PERHAM, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO