Woman killed in Moorhead identified as suspect's mother
The woman found dead with "traumatic injuries" in Moorhead on Thursday is the mother of the man arrested in connection with her death. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Receia Kollie, 56, of Moorhead, died from multiple sharp force injuries following an incident at a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South.
Speeding motorcyclist arrested after crashing in high speed pursuit in Harwood
Charges: Son accused of killing mother inside their Moorhead home
MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead man is facing a murder charge for the death of his mother, who was found dead inside their home on Friday. A complaint filed in Clay County Monday charges 25-year-old James Kollie with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, Receia Kollie.
Pedestrian is struck and killed in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Otter Tail County. The incident took place Monday evening in Rush Lake Township. According to the report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee drive by Dexter Brown, 32, of Otter Tail, was traveling northbound on Highway 78 when it struck a pedestrian walking in the lane, near Round Lake Loop north of Otter Tail.
Pedestrian struck and killed near Perham
Pursuit on I-29 near Harwood
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
Man In Mental Distress Causes Traffic Backup On I-94 in Moorhead
Treacherous roads in the F-M metro during Tuesday commute
FARGO (KFGO) – State patrol on both sides of the North Dakota/Minnesota border, along with police and fire crews in Fargo and Moorhead are responding to a number of traffic accidents due to slippery and snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 1pm.
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide
Fargo police searching for missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. 23-year-old Salacia Jewett last contacted family and friends from a hotel on November 19th. Police believe she may be driving a black BMW. Jewett is 5’6 and 120 pounds...
Woman found dead in Moorhead home with traumatic injuries
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
West Fargo man charged with threatening to kill probation officer
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A West Fargo man has been charged with threatening to murder his probation officer. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s office says 69-year-old Robert Ivers became upset following a hearing to revoke his probation for a previous felony conviction. Ivers was taken to an interview room where...
