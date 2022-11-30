Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Communities prepare for frigid temperatures — freeze warning for some areas
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - At King’s Nursery in Santa Rosa, floor manager Ron Magill used a frost cloth to cover certain plants for the night to protect them from the frigid cold. This includes citrus trees, succulents, and sweet pea starts. "Especially things that have flowers, you want to...
ksro.com
Freeze Warning Tonight for Sonoma County; Santa Rosa Warming Center to Stay Open
Santa Rosa will be under a freeze warning between eleven o’clock tonight and nine o’clock tomorrow morning. Temperatures in the inland North Bay are expected to be between 25 and 32-degrees in the overnight and early morning hours. Gusty winds are also in the forecast, and up to two-inches of rain is expected to fall through Sunday. Because of the freezing weather in the forecast, Santa Rosa is keeping a warming center open through Saturday morning. The Caritas Center in downtown was initially supposed to close this morning after opening as a warming center on Tuesday night.
ksro.com
Electrical Issues Keep Two Petaluma Schools Closed Until Monday
Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed today because of electrical issues. Casa Grande and Sonoma Mountain High Schools, which share a campus, are dealing with a major electrical equipment malfunction. The campus is without power and is expected to reopen Monday. This will be the second day the schools are closed because of the power outage, which has taken down critical phone and fire alarm systems.
ksro.com
Freeze Warning Coming Back Friday Night and Into Saturday Morning
The North Bay has been hit with several days of winter weather and it’s not over yet. A freeze warning will be in place Friday night at 11 PM to 9 AM Saturday morning. Lows around 30 degrees are expected for the inland areas. This comes after Thursday night was expected to be the coldest night of the year in Sonoma County. After an inch-and-a-half of rain fell Wednesday night, another storm starts tomorrow morning. It’s expected to bring another inch to inch-and-a-half of rain through Sunday night.
KTVU FOX 2
Emergency warming center opens in Santa Rosa
Areas in the North Bay could see temperatures near freezing Tuesday night, followed by rain later in the week. So Santa Rosa has activated its emergency warming center protocol for the first time this season, and in a new location.
ksro.com
Warming Center Opened at the Sonoma Veterans Building
A warming center was opened at the Sonoma Veterans Building through Friday morning. The City of Sonoma and County of Sonoma opened up the temporary warming center last night at 7 PM due to the extreme winter weather. The warming center provided shelter for those experiencing homelessness and those without heat. However, it is stressed that this was temporary and not an overnight shelter with cots not being provided. The center closed at 9 AM Friday morning and the hours of operation may be expanded if extreme weather conditions continue.
Santa Rosa reduces rent Jan. rent hikes at most mobile home parks
Mobile home roofs peek over the soundwall on Fulton Rd. photo credit: Credit: GoogleMaps Residents of most mobile home parks in Santa Rosa will likely see smaller rent increases than expected after the city council opted to forestall a pending inflation-linked jump set for January. Set to rise nearly 6 percent, the rent increase at regulated mobile home parks was trimmed to 4 percent. At the suggestion of council member Natalie Rogers, the formula was also changed for future increases. While still linked to annual changes in the region's consumer price index, future increases would be limited to seventy...
ksro.com
Glass Fire Scars Being Watched for Possible Flooding
Firefighters in Santa Rosa are keeping an extra close eye on today’s storm. That’s because it increases the risk for flash floods and mudslides in areas around burn scars from the 2020 Glass Fire. Crews say the hills above the city haven’t regrown the way they should, allowing more water to flow faster. That’s what happened last year when an entire neighborhood flooded and nearly 100 people had to be evacuated.
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma: Two high schools closed Friday due to electrical equipment malfunction
PETALUMA, Calif. - Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed Friday, according to Sonoma County education officials. Casa Grande High School and Sonoma Mountain High School in Petaluma will be closed for the day due to electrical equipment malfunctioning at the schools. Both share the same campus. Officials said...
ksro.com
Two Burn Piles in Santa Rosa Cause Small Rural Fires
Three acres of land in Santa Rosa are burned up after flames escaped two burn piles. The first fire was reported at about 10:30 Tuesday morning, on a rural residential property in the Mark West Springs area. The fire burned about an acre-and-a-half of grass and brush, but no one was hurt, and no structures were damaged. The second fire started on private property north of Hood Mountain at about 11:15 a.m. That fire also burned an acre-and-a-half of land without damaging structures or causing injuries.
ksro.com
Heavy Rain Coming Wednesday Night and Thursday
Santa Rosa and the rest of the North Bay are bracing for heavy rain. The National Weather Service is calling for moderate to heavy rain to start at about midnight and continue through five p.m. tomorrow. The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds of up to 25-miles-per-hour in the valleys and up to 40-miles-per-hour in the hills and mountains. Inland areas like Santa Rosa could see as much as two inches of rain from this storm. Subfreezing temperatures are also expected on Friday and Saturday mornings.
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
newsofthenorthbay.com
UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY
The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
lakecountybloom.com
Five Great Places to Shop in Middletown (Plus Three Great Places to Eat)
Resting at the foot of Mt. Saint Helena on Highway 29, Middletown has long been the gateway to Lake County. The first stagecoaches entering the county came through town and stopped at the hotel before either heading up Cobb Mountain to the numerous hot springs resorts or continuing on to the shores of Clear Lake. In fact, Middletown’s called Middletown because it’s–surprise–the midway point between Calistoga and Lower Lake. But Middletown has more than just stories. It’s also got some great places to shop and eat.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Gazette Pet of the Month: Meet Harley the Horse
YMCA is the proud sponsor of our Pet of the Month. Likes: Kisses, hugs, apples, carrots, green grass, doing tricks, and painting canvases. Harley is an ex- reigning and show show. His registered name is Hummernic, coming from his famous cow horse and reining parents. He came to me when he was 6 years old, and I gave him the barn name of Harley, because he took me on a few wild rides!
ksro.com
Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing
A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Tracking the Storm: Live Updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
mendofever.com
Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Launches State-of-the-Art Magnetic Resonance Imagining(MRI) Machine
The following is a press release issued by Adventist Health Ukiah Valley:. To thank the community for its generous contributions, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley officially opened its new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 16. The new MRI is the culmination of a years-long, community-based fundraising effort to bring advanced medical imaging technology to area residents.
ksro.com
Pedestrian Killed Outside of Rohnert Park Monday Morning Identified
The man who was killed outside of Rohnert Park after being hit twice by vehicles is being identified. CHP say the victim is 39-year-old Jay Holloway from Santa Rosa. The say Holloway was walking along Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, early Monday morning when he walked into the roadway and was struck by an approaching Ford Ranger. The Ford driver pulled over and called 911. It is then believed another vehicle drove by and hit Holloway and kept going, possibly unaware they had hit someone. Holloway was declared dead at the scene. CHP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
Comments / 0