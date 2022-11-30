Santa Rosa and the rest of the North Bay are bracing for heavy rain. The National Weather Service is calling for moderate to heavy rain to start at about midnight and continue through five p.m. tomorrow. The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds of up to 25-miles-per-hour in the valleys and up to 40-miles-per-hour in the hills and mountains. Inland areas like Santa Rosa could see as much as two inches of rain from this storm. Subfreezing temperatures are also expected on Friday and Saturday mornings.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO