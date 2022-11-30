Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Related
WCVB
Prince and Princess of Wales tour Somerville climate-tech startup incubator, Chelsea non-profit
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Prince and Princess of Wales toured a climate-tech startup incubator in Somerville and visited a Chelsea nonprofit that helps at-risk youths Thursday as part of their three-day stay in and around Boston, which culminates in the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The Earthshot Prize, inspired...
WCVB
Country star Morgan Wallen to perform at Fenway Park, ticket price to partially benefit his foundation
BOSTON — Country star Morgan Wallen will perform at Fenway Park in August for his upcoming world tour “One Night At A Time.”. Wallen will perform at the Red Sox home stadium Friday, Aug. 18. The Boston show will feature special guests singer and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum, Nashville songwriter Ernest and young country singer Bailey Zimmerman, a spokesperson said.
WCVB
Monday, December 5: Dining Around the World
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Anthony Everett samples Thai “tapas” at Ma Hani Yom in Brookline. We visit old friends at Burmese restaurant Yoma in Allston. The popular Instagrammer known as “Boston Food Bae” takes us to her favorite udon restaurant, Futago in Boston. And we indulge in Korean dish Bibimbap at food truck Bibim Box. Those stops and more on tonight’s food journey.
WCVB
Inside the Earthshot Award ceremony held in Boston
The second annual Earthshot Prize offered $1.2 million in prize money to each of the winners in five separate categories. The winners and all 15 finalists will receive help in expanding their projects to meet global demand.
WCVB
Holiday Lights 2022: Watch Boston's official Christmas Tree lighting
BOSTON — Boston's official Christmas tree was lit Thursday night on Boston Common. Holiday Lights featured performances by Sons of Serendip, Jimmy Rankin, Reeny Smith, Six: The Musical, Tirgirlily Gold and Springfield's own Michelle Brooks-Thompson. The show ended with the lighting of the 37-year-old, 45-foot white spruce tree, which...
WCVB
Wednesday, December 7: Making Music
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We discover the precise and time-consuming task of making violins in Boston’s North End. From bass-making in Billerica to ancient Greek instruments in Lowell, we meet artisans and enthusiasts collecting, crafting, and restoring special instruments. We also get a glimpse at how music heals with therapy in Lawrence, and visit a church group in Brookline helping to launch a new generation of Black musicians in Roxbury.
WCVB
Marathon world record holder to run in Boston Marathon for first time
BOSTON — He's the current marathon world record holder and a double Olympic marathon gold medalist. This spring, Eliud Kipchoge will make his debut at the 127th Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association announced on Thursday. As the fastest marathoner in history, Kipchoge will take on the historic Boston...
WCVB
Holy Cross reaches quarterfinals of FCS playoffs with win over UNH
WORCESTER, Mass. — Matthew Sluka accounted for three touchdowns, Peter Oliver ran for 175 yards and scored twice, and No. 8-seed Holy Cross was never threatened in its 35-19 win over New Hampshire in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. The Crusaders (12-0) never trailed. They...
WCVB
Prince William, Princess Catherine arrive at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
BOSTON — The culmination of Prince William and Princess Kate’s three-day tour in and around Boston is Friday night with the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. The Earthshot Prize offers $1.2 million in prize money to each of the winners of five separate categories: nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination and climate change.
WCVB
British royals, celebrities, politicians on green carpet at Earthshot Prize ceremony
BOSTON — Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday, ahead of announcing his “Earthshot Prize” environmental award winners at a gala event. During his visit to Boston, William drew praise for his drawing attention to pollution and climate...
WCVB
Holiday Lights: Tonight at 7:00 pm
'Tis the season for Holiday Lights! Don't miss Boston's official tree lighting ceremony, hosted by Chronicle's Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour, live tonight at 7:00 pm.
WCVB
Texas man charged with threatening Boston doctor over transgender care
BOSTON — Federal authorities in Massachusetts are accusing a Texas man of threatening to kill a Boston doctor who provides care to transgender children. Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, was charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats and arrested Friday morning. According to charging documents, Linder called...
WCVB
City Council backs lower voting age in Boston
BOSTON — If you're old enough to drive, you're old enough to vote, the majority of Boston city councilors decided Wednesday, bringing 16-and 17-year-olds one step closer to enfranchisement in the city. By a 9-4 vote, councilors passed a petition to allow Boston residents aged 16 and 17 to...
WCVB
Massachusetts man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple arrested in Miami Beach
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
WCVB
Prince, princess of Wales see how climate change is impacting Boston waterfront
BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to East Boston Thursday afternoon to see the changing face of Boston's shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels. The royal couple's first trip to the U.S. since 2014 is part of the British royal family's efforts to...
WCVB
Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
WCVB
23 years since 6 Worcester firefighters killed battling Cold Storage warehouse blaze
WORCESTER, Mass. — Saturday marks 23 years since six Worcester firefighters died battling a blaze in a vacant warehouse. The fallen firefighters known as the "Worcester 6" — Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. James Lyons, Firefighter Timothy Jackson, Firefighter Paul Brotherton, Firefighter Jeremiah Lucey and Firefighter Joseph McGuirk — lost their lives looking for homeless people believed to be inside the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. building on Dec. 3, 1999.
WCVB
Thursday, December 8: Lady of the Dunes
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Chronicle has been following the case for decades and tonight Anthony Everett revisits the investigation into the remains of a woman found in the remote dunes of Provincetown. Anthony looks into just who victim Ruth Marie Terry was, speaks with law enforcement officials who never gave up the search for her identity, and examines the investigation that now includes the bizarre history of Terry’s husband. A look into where this investigation stands after nearly five decades of work.
WCVB
Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
WCVB
Roof collapses as firefighters battle blaze at Rhode Island furniture store
LINCOLN, Mass. — Parts of the roof collapsed as firefighters in Rhode Island battled a fire that engulfed a furniture store late Thursday night. The fire started at 11:30 p.m. at Knock on Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue in Lincoln. The roof caved in as crews tried to knock...
Comments / 0