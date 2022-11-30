ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Country star Morgan Wallen to perform at Fenway Park, ticket price to partially benefit his foundation

BOSTON — Country star Morgan Wallen will perform at Fenway Park in August for his upcoming world tour “One Night At A Time.”. Wallen will perform at the Red Sox home stadium Friday, Aug. 18. The Boston show will feature special guests singer and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum, Nashville songwriter Ernest and young country singer Bailey Zimmerman, a spokesperson said.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, December 5: Dining Around the World

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Anthony Everett samples Thai “tapas” at Ma Hani Yom in Brookline. We visit old friends at Burmese restaurant Yoma in Allston. The popular Instagrammer known as “Boston Food Bae” takes us to her favorite udon restaurant, Futago in Boston. And we indulge in Korean dish Bibimbap at food truck Bibim Box. Those stops and more on tonight’s food journey.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Inside the Earthshot Award ceremony held in Boston

The second annual Earthshot Prize offered $1.2 million in prize money to each of the winners in five separate categories. The winners and all 15 finalists will receive help in expanding their projects to meet global demand.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Holiday Lights 2022: Watch Boston's official Christmas Tree lighting

BOSTON — Boston's official Christmas tree was lit Thursday night on Boston Common. Holiday Lights featured performances by Sons of Serendip, Jimmy Rankin, Reeny Smith, Six: The Musical, Tirgirlily Gold and Springfield's own Michelle Brooks-Thompson. The show ended with the lighting of the 37-year-old, 45-foot white spruce tree, which...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, December 7: Making Music

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We discover the precise and time-consuming task of making violins in Boston’s North End. From bass-making in Billerica to ancient Greek instruments in Lowell, we meet artisans and enthusiasts collecting, crafting, and restoring special instruments. We also get a glimpse at how music heals with therapy in Lawrence, and visit a church group in Brookline helping to launch a new generation of Black musicians in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Marathon world record holder to run in Boston Marathon for first time

BOSTON — He's the current marathon world record holder and a double Olympic marathon gold medalist. This spring, Eliud Kipchoge will make his debut at the 127th Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association announced on Thursday. As the fastest marathoner in history, Kipchoge will take on the historic Boston...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Holy Cross reaches quarterfinals of FCS playoffs with win over UNH

WORCESTER, Mass. — Matthew Sluka accounted for three touchdowns, Peter Oliver ran for 175 yards and scored twice, and No. 8-seed Holy Cross was never threatened in its 35-19 win over New Hampshire in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. The Crusaders (12-0) never trailed. They...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Prince William, Princess Catherine arrive at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston

BOSTON — The culmination of Prince William and Princess Kate’s three-day tour in and around Boston is Friday night with the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. The Earthshot Prize offers $1.2 million in prize money to each of the winners of five separate categories: nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination and climate change.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Holiday Lights: Tonight at 7:00 pm

'Tis the season for Holiday Lights! Don't miss Boston's official tree lighting ceremony, hosted by Chronicle's Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour, live tonight at 7:00 pm.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Texas man charged with threatening Boston doctor over transgender care

BOSTON — Federal authorities in Massachusetts are accusing a Texas man of threatening to kill a Boston doctor who provides care to transgender children. Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, was charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats and arrested Friday morning. According to charging documents, Linder called...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

City Council backs lower voting age in Boston

BOSTON — If you're old enough to drive, you're old enough to vote, the majority of Boston city councilors decided Wednesday, bringing 16-and 17-year-olds one step closer to enfranchisement in the city. By a 9-4 vote, councilors passed a petition to allow Boston residents aged 16 and 17 to...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

23 years since 6 Worcester firefighters killed battling Cold Storage warehouse blaze

WORCESTER, Mass. — Saturday marks 23 years since six Worcester firefighters died battling a blaze in a vacant warehouse. The fallen firefighters known as the "Worcester 6" — Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. James Lyons, Firefighter Timothy Jackson, Firefighter Paul Brotherton, Firefighter Jeremiah Lucey and Firefighter Joseph McGuirk — lost their lives looking for homeless people believed to be inside the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. building on Dec. 3, 1999.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Thursday, December 8: Lady of the Dunes

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Chronicle has been following the case for decades and tonight Anthony Everett revisits the investigation into the remains of a woman found in the remote dunes of Provincetown. Anthony looks into just who victim Ruth Marie Terry was, speaks with law enforcement officials who never gave up the search for her identity, and examines the investigation that now includes the bizarre history of Terry’s husband. A look into where this investigation stands after nearly five decades of work.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WCVB

Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
QUINCY, MA

