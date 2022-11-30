CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Turkey day has come and gone, which means it is time to set our sights on Christmas! Here at WCNC Charlotte we want to make sure every child has a very merry Christmas. Once again WCNC Charlotte and the Salvation Army are teaming up for the magical toy drive. It's the perfect way for you to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season. Simply drop an unwrapped, new toy at any Belk or Original Mattress Factory location through December 16th. You can also make a cash donation by visiting wcnc.com/toys.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO