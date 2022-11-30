ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-77 NB ramp at I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports one person was seriously injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the I-77 NB ramp at I-85. The crash blocked the ramp on I-77 NB at I-85 at exit 13 for hours. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as officials investigated this crash.
Hickory Police Department announces new chief of police

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department has named its next chief of police. After 25 years of service, Major Reed Baer will serve as Hickory’s next chief of police, according to the police department. Baer's promotion comes following the retirement announcement of current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.
Lancaster County school bus driver recovering after medical episode leads to crash

LANCASTER, S.C. — A driver and student are hospitalized after a school bus crash in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, school district officials said. The Lancaster County School District said Bus 42, driven by Boyce Outen went off the road and crashed into a carport on Monday. The crash happened when Outen suffered a medical emergency and was incapacitated, officials said.
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired Sept. 12, 2022. Nate Morabito's new investigation will air at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff.
13 confirmed cases of rabies in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — confirmed another case of rabies in the county. Officials said a Gastonia resident's dog killed a raccoon in a backyard last week. That raccoon tested positive for rabies. Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is now stressing the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination...
Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks. Officials say firearms were used to help disable equipment at a substation in Moore County. It could have easily happened as oftentimes substations just have cameras and motion sensors. But they usually don't have a person guarding the facility. And it's not just physical security.
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
AARP's newest members aren't retired. They're in their 20s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The TikTok generation isn't the first group you think of when senior discounts come to mind, but a new report from the Wall Street Journal says Gen Z is wise beyond its years when it comes to money-saving habits. The report found that 20-somethings are becoming...
CMPD officer's involuntary manslaughter trial starts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The involuntary manslaughter trial for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Phillip Barker started Monday. Barker is accused of striking and killing James Michael Short in 2017 as Short was crossing the street. Motions from the state and defense lawyers started around 9 a.m. followed by jury selection. Police...
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
How to apply for a media internship program with Alma Adams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) announced an internship opportunity in her Washington, D.C. office as well as one internship opportunity in her Charlotte, North Carolina, office for the spring 2023 semester. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply immediately; applications close on Friday, Dec. 16. This internship includes...
The magical toy drive is this weekend at Belk Carolina Place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Turkey day has come and gone, which means it is time to set our sights on Christmas! Here at WCNC Charlotte we want to make sure every child has a very merry Christmas. Once again WCNC Charlotte and the Salvation Army are teaming up for the magical toy drive. It's the perfect way for you to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season. Simply drop an unwrapped, new toy at any Belk or Original Mattress Factory location through December 16th. You can also make a cash donation by visiting wcnc.com/toys.
