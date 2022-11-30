ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 43

kimkim
3d ago

She needs to stop bouncing from guy to guy. There is nothing pretty about her. I hope her child doesn’t grow up to be like her. She’s setting a bad example.

Reply(1)
35
VA@804
2d ago

Bri needs to go… Shes not sorry about all the drama when she indeed is drama. Hold tight to your man ladies cause Bri is desperate and will sleep around in a heartbeat. Amber should never open her mouth as her drama is all she can handle herself.Bri mama is no better. A “chip off the old block”Who would think that Bri needs another child? Shes a drama queen who just sleeps around. Guess its her world

Reply
11
Beatrice Mccray
1d ago

Briana and her mom should’ve stayed off the show when they’re fired she haven’t learned anything yet she thinks she’s supposed to have a baby with every man she meets. She have daddy issues she needs to get off the show go away and work on herself so she can be a better version of herself for herself and her daughters and stop repeating her life cycle over and over. This by far is setting a good example for her kids nor the public.

Reply
4
Related
The List

What The Kids From Teen Mom Look Like Now

When MTV's "Teen Mom” hit the scene in 2008, it was an emotional and impactful ride. Over the years, millions of fans have looked on as the cast faced the raw realities of becoming teen parents. Their time in the spotlight has definitely shaped the lives of the teen moms, who've shared some of their most vulnerable and shocking moments with the world.
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’

It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’: Briana DeJesus Reveals Why She & Boyfriend Bobby Scott Split

Viewers of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter finally got to see why Briana DeJesus broke up with boyfriend Bobby Scott. During the Nov. 29 episode of the series, the 28-year-old confirmed they split. The long-distance relationship had a promising start, but the romance took a turn for the worse when Briana asked Bobby for space and (shocker) he actually gave it to her.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown Reveals the Worst Thing Kody Ever Said to Her

Multiple times over the past several months, Christine Brown has said her decision to leave Kody Brown was a very long time in the making. She had been miserable for years. However, it took a great deal of courage and the transformation of Christine into a bada$$ b-tch before she finally was able to tell Kody off… pack her bags… and move to Utah.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy