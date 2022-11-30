Read full article on original website
Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
Clemson Drops One Spot In 2023 Team Recruiting Rankings
Clemson drops a spot in the latest update to the 2023 SI Team Recruiting Rankings.
Clemson vs. North Carolina: How to watch - ACC Championship Game
Clemson (winners of the Atlantic and North Carolina (winners of the Coastal) meet in the ACC Championship game at 8 P.M. on Saturday night. The Tigers (10-2) limp into the game, off a stunning upset to South Carolina. North Carolina (9-3) staggers into the game after dropping successive games to Georgia Tech and NC State. On a positive note, one team is guaranteed a win Saturday night!
IPTAY and Clemson Athletics Announce Largest Gift in IPTAY History
“Don’t ever let anything be ordinary; ordinary is average, normal, usual and commonplace.”. It’s an adage that Jim and Candace Brown live by. And on Dec. 3, the Brown family solidified that notion, committing an extraordinary gift to support IPTAY and Clemson Athletics. The commitment is the largest in IPTAY history and among the largest in University history. The gift will support several areas of Clemson’s Athletic program, including football and basketball.
Rece Davis talks Clemson's QB situation, gives pick for ACC title game
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis recently gave some thoughts on Clemson and North Carolina ahead of Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between the Tigers and Tar Heels. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 (...)
2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
UNC Football Embracing Historic Opportunity Against Clemson
A lot has changed since 1980. Since the last time Carolina won an ACC championship in football, the Soviet Union fell, America went through eight presidents and something called the internet was popularized. In short, it’s been a while. UNC can rewrite history Saturday night in Charlotte, taking on...
Analysts give picks for ACC Championship Game
Some analysts have made their picks for Saturday's ACC Championship Game between No. 9 Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) and No. 23 North Carolina (9-3, 6-2). On ESPN's College Football Live this week, a (...)
Dan Mullen Predicting Notable Upset On Championship Weekend
Dan Mullen has an interesting upset pick for Championship Weekend. The former Florida Gators head coach is taking the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels over the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. After a 9-1 start to the season, the Tar Heels lost each of their...
How to watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Clemson Tigers are 8-1 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Clemson and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
All Signs Pointing to NC State Playing in the Mayo Bowl in Charlotte
We will not officially know what Bowl Game NC State will play in until Sunday, but all signs are pointing to the Wolfpack playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on December 30th. NC State has never played in the Mayo Bowl, which started in 2002. The coach...
Highlights of Clemson Five-star QB Commit Vizzina
The quarterback situation has been a hot topic the last month at Clemson. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina out of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School arrives (...)
Clemson has big second half in winning ACC opener
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of […]
Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
Duke basketball: New name emerges on recruiting trail
The Duke basketball coaches have snagged one 2024 commit. Meanwhile, they've extended offers to seven others in the class. And they seem on the verge of handing out several more. One potential target to know is combo guard Jaxon Prunty, who announced his transfer this week from Providence Day School...
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
UNC Basketball: Several Questions That Need Answers
UNC Basketball travels back home from Bloomington with several questions that need answers after the 77-65 loss to Indiana. To say the 2022-2023 season has not gone as planned is a major understatement. Before we get into a number of questions that need to be answered, let’s be clear about a few things.
North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach
After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
