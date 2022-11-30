ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson vs. North Carolina: How to watch - ACC Championship Game

Clemson (winners of the Atlantic and North Carolina (winners of the Coastal) meet in the ACC Championship game at 8 P.M. on Saturday night. The Tigers (10-2) limp into the game, off a stunning upset to South Carolina. North Carolina (9-3) staggers into the game after dropping successive games to Georgia Tech and NC State. On a positive note, one team is guaranteed a win Saturday night!
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

IPTAY and Clemson Athletics Announce Largest Gift in IPTAY History

“Don’t ever let anything be ordinary; ordinary is average, normal, usual and commonplace.”. It’s an adage that Jim and Candace Brown live by. And on Dec. 3, the Brown family solidified that notion, committing an extraordinary gift to support IPTAY and Clemson Athletics. The commitment is the largest in IPTAY history and among the largest in University history. The gift will support several areas of Clemson’s Athletic program, including football and basketball.
CLEMSON, SC
fbschedules.com

2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Embracing Historic Opportunity Against Clemson

A lot has changed since 1980. Since the last time Carolina won an ACC championship in football, the Soviet Union fell, America went through eight presidents and something called the internet was popularized. In short, it’s been a while. UNC can rewrite history Saturday night in Charlotte, taking on...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Clemson has big second half in winning ACC opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of […]
CLEMSON, SC
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
COLUMBUS, OH
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: New name emerges on recruiting trail

The Duke basketball coaches have snagged one 2024 commit. Meanwhile, they've extended offers to seven others in the class. And they seem on the verge of handing out several more. One potential target to know is combo guard Jaxon Prunty, who announced his transfer this week from Providence Day School...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide

Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell

Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Several Questions That Need Answers

UNC Basketball travels back home from Bloomington with several questions that need answers after the 77-65 loss to Indiana. To say the 2022-2023 season has not gone as planned is a major understatement. Before we get into a number of questions that need to be answered, let’s be clear about a few things.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations

Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach

After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy