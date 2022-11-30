ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When I EEE-YIP: Fantasia Celebrates Honorary SGRho Membership, Sparks Pretty Poodle Pandemonium

By Alex Ford
 3 days ago

Congrats ‘Tasia!

SANG&B star Fantasia couldn’t be happier to join Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc . as an honorary member alongside Grammy-nominated singer Alexis Jones , Emmy-nominated event producer Yvonne Mcnair , and OSMO’s Global Head of Communications Shawn Smith on the final day of Centennial Founders’ Month .

The Grammy-winning singer beamed with joy in viral videos where she celebrated her new pretty poodle sisterhood.

“Y’all have no idea how long I been waiting to share this news!! she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve officially been inducted as an Honorary #SigmaGammaRho 💙🐩💛. #D9 #sorority #prettypoodle THANK YOU… I am overjoyed,” Fantasia’s comment read.

Surrounded by sorors, ‘Tasia had a timeeee in her new blue and gold paraphernalia that will surely grow over time.

And yes, she ate up the SGRho’s famed “Shake That Monkey” stroll that sent fans into a frenzy.

Fantasia joins an ever-growing list of honorary celebrity SGRhos including MC Lyte , Kelly Price , Marsha Ambrosius , Wendy Raquel Robinson , and Nicci Gilbert .

The storied organization recently celebrated its milestone Centennial where thousands of SGRhos gathered for exciting festivities that included a star-studded concert featuring Charlie Wilson , Kirk Franklin , Doug E. Fresh , and more.

“There’s a lot of energy, a lot of happiness, said Rasheeda S. Liberty , International Grand Basileus, in an interview with Forbes .

“There’s an excitement growing in the sisterhood. We’ve built an extreme amount of confidence for the great work that we’ve done for the last 100 hundred years as a self-sustaining organization of predominantly women of color. We’re just extremely excited for this wonderful time in Sigma Gamma Rho’s history.”

What was your reaction to Fantasia’s big announcement? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the American Idol winner joining SGRho on the flip.

