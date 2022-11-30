ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jadakiss & Dave East Release “Floor Seats” In Conjunction With Clarks Wallabee Drop

Source: Clarks Originals/Compound / Clarks Originals/Compound

Jadakiss and Dave East have hooked up again for a new track. The song is a nod to a special Clarks Originals Wallabee drop.

The British brand Compound founder, Set Free Richardson, has collaborated to capture the luxury, style and energy of sitting courtside with a special project: Game Time. The multilayered initiative is rooted in a limited-run Clarks Originals x Compound “Floor Seats” Wallabee.

The campaign comes to life in both physical and digital realms through an exclusive Carbon neutral NFT drop with art from prolific artist BK the Artist, a Buda & Grandz produced track titled “Floor Seats,” featuring Jadakiss and Dave East, and a celebration at Art Basel in Miami in December. As a nod to its athletic inspiration, the collaboration launches with imagery that features Minnesota Timberwolves basketball star and Clarks fan, Kyle Anderson.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by COMPOUND (@thecompound_)

The track carries the energy of pre-game rally and luxury of sitting courtside “next to Spike [Lee]” at an NBA game, while verses inspired by Jadakiss and Dave’s love for the iconic Clarks Wallabee connect back to a larger moment happening at Art Basel this weekend. During Miami Art Basel, Clarks will host the Game Time event at the premier lifestyle concept retail store, UNKNWN on Dec. 2 where Jadakiss will be performing live and the tied-in limited-edition shoe will be available for purchase in extremely limited numbers.

You can listen to “Floor Seats” below.

Photo: Clarks Originals/Compound

