Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven He Used To Shoplift From In Hawaii

Source: Variety / Getty

Box office star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stopped by a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii recently where according to him, he used to shoplift as a teenager.

“We were evicted from Hawaii in ’87, and after all these years ― I finally got back home to right this wrong,” Dwayne Johnson said, according to Huffington Post. “I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades.”

The Black Adam star said that he used to steal a king-size Snickers candy bar from the store every day. “The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” he wrote on Instagram.

Johnson shared a video where he purchased every Snickers bar in the shop and paid for purchases of some excited customers as well.

The star added on his post, “We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.”

Johnson has told stories about his family’s difficult upbringing in Hawaii—including being evicted from their one-bedroom apartment when he was 14.

“We were living in an efficiency [studio] that cost $120 a week,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. “We come home, and there’s a padlock on the door and an eviction notice. My mom starts bawling. She just started crying and breaking down. ‘Where are we going to live? What are we going to do?’”

Dwyane Johnson—who is now one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, eventually turned his attention to bodybuilding and wrestling and had a successful WWE career before focusing on acting full-time.

