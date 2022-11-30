ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUV3H_0jSgBIF300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZT0b_0jSgBIF300

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty / Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson had thoughts on Quentin Tarantino’s unwanted opinion on actors who star in Marvel Studios movies.

Nothing grinds white movie directors’ gears more than the popularity of comic book movies, mainly Marvel Studios films. Quentin Tarantino, who has a penchant for abusing the N-word in his films , is the latest director to gripe about superhero films.

In a recent episode of the 2 Bears,1 Cave podcast, Tarantino dropped a ridiculous hot take claiming actors who star in the film become obsolete.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Speaking on The View , Samuel L. Jackson, who has starred in multiple Tarantino films and numerous Marvel Studios movies, talked about the director’s comments.

“It takes an actor to be those particular characters,” Jackson said when asked about Tarantino’s comments. “And the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?”

“So, it’s not a big controversy for me to know that, well, apparently, these actors are movie stars,” he added. “You know, Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that. And he’s a movie star,” he continued.

Simu Liu Had Something To Say To Quentin Tarantino Before Samuel L. Jackson

Simu Liu has become a household name thanks to his breakout performance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He also clapped back at Tarantino.

“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” Liu wrote on Twitter . “I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too.. but it was white as hell.”

Where’s the lie?

We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on.

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty

The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 80

Douglas Ashe
3d ago

I'm thinking,wasn't dear Samuel the person Quincy was saying the N word too?Over and over?It was cool then,but not now?Makes perfect sense.Garson!

Reply(11)
22
jesse verastigo
2d ago

I have never watched a movie with Samuel L Jackson used the N word at least 100 times. in fact, it seemed like he used it with every other word in his lines.

Reply
19
James Page
2d ago

A lot of you are focusing on something mentioned in the headline, but it was not a factor in the article or the interviews...the use of the N-word. Samuel L Jackson never took issue with that, at least in THIS article. You clicked, but did not READ. Tarantino was bashing superhero actors, saying that its not the actors' selling tickets, its the character. Then Mr Jackson and Mr Liu responded to THAT comment. No mention of Mr Jackson objecting to the use of slurs in Tarantino's work. Especially since he used them himself. No, not condoning the use of slurs or bad language, we use neither in my household, nor are we entertained by it. But really, try reading before you comment...

Reply(2)
17
Related
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment

Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Looper

Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino

There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Variety

Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon

Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino: I Used to Chalk Up Harvey Weinstein’s Rumored Behavior as Like ‘Mad Men’

Quentin Tarantino is continuing to speak out on former collaborator Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced Miramax and Weinstein Company mega-producer was convicted of rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Weinstein produced nine films with Tarantino before parting ways in October 2017 amid the #MeToo movement allegations against Weinstein. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino said during HBO Max’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.” “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.'” The “Once Upon...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy