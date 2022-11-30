Buddhist Monks Are Strung Out On Meth Out In Thailand, Allegedly

Looks like not even Monks are immune from the allure of drugs as a temple in Thailand no longer has any monks to fulfill their religious obligations after every last one of them tested positive for methamphetamine aka Meth. Yes, the same stuff that Walter White would cook up.



The New York Post is reporting that four Buddhist monks were removed from a Buddhist Temple in Thailand and taken to rehab after each of them failed the drug tests in the Phetchabun province’s Bung Sam Phan district this past Monday, Nov. 28. Even the temple’s Abbot’s test came back dirty.

“The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making,” said the official, Boonlert Thintapthai.

Police forced the monks to undergo urine tests after they raided the temple as part of the province’s crackdown on drugs.

So many questions. Who sold the monks that blue sky meth? We thought they didn’t have money to buy stuff. Did someone drop dime on them?

While the villagers are now in limbo without their spiritual leaders to give them directions, back-up monks are being sent to the temple in Thailand to takeover the spiritual duties left behind by the meth-addicted Buddhists. That don’t even sound right but it is what it is.

Interestingly enough this isn’t the first instance of a monk wilding out on the streets of Thailand.

A drug-addled monk named Phra Annipalo, 34, was arrested earlier this month in northern Thailand after allegedly carjacking two vehicles and leading cops on a frantic chase.

He is facing up to three years in jail for the car theft and is also expected to be charged under Thailand’s Narcotics Act.

Drug dealers out there turning monks to fiends. That just ain’t right man.

