Read full article on original website
Related
Live Results: Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker face off in the Georgia Senate runoff
After neither Warnock nor Walker secured a majority of the vote last month, both are fighting to finish and win the highly competitive race.
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.
US News and World Report
Warnock’s Lead Over Walker Widens in New Georgia Runoff Poll
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock holds a slight lead over his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker, in a runoff election poll released Tuesday morning, boosting Democrats' hopes of adding to their numbers in the Senate. [. Read:. The Emerging Lessons of Election Day ]. The survey, completed by Fabrizio and Associates for...
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
Here’s Why Stacey Abrams Lost
As the sun began to set on election night, with races slowly unfolding across the country, it became increasingly clear that U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) would be pulled into a runoff. The outcome had as much to do with who he was running against—former star running back Herschel Walker—as who he was running with. Even though Walker had enough baggage to fill a Delta carousel, his support among evangelicals never wavered. He might have won it outright if Warnock hadn’t peeled off swing voters. In fact, the pastor won every precinct in DeKalb County, the first time for any...
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’
The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
Advocate
This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene
If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say Trump and MAGA Republicans are biggest losers of midterm elections: Poll
A majority of voters have named former President Donald Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 midterm cycle, raising questions about his electoral strength as he launches a third White House bid. About 20% of voters say Trump was the “clear loser” in the midterm elections, with another 14% saying...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
New Poll Shows Herschel Walker Trailing in Georgia Runoff
Photo byGeorgia Peanut Commission via CC Attribution 2.0. A new poll released Thursday shows that Democrat Raphael Warnock is holding a slight lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia senate runoff race, The Hill reports.
Georgia voters to decide heated Senate contest between Warnock, Walker
“I don’t feel very confident,” Trim said in an interview. “I never have felt confident in where he’s positioned. So I’m probably less confident now than I was before.”. He said Democrats clinching Senate control “probably does sap some energy” because “most voters don’t understand”...
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
Could Herschel Walker be Disqualified From Georgia Runoff Over 'Tax Fraud?'
Herschel Walker has been accused of claiming a "principal residence" tax break in Texas, whilst running in Georgia.
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
A Georgia judge on Wednesday singled out the chairman of the state’s Republican Party, saying he had a “substantively” different role than 10 other fake electors who supported former President Trump in the 2020 election. Judge Robert McBurney in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, said...
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
Trump to hold tele-rally for Herschel Walker before Georgia runoff, but won't campaign in person
Former President Donald Trump will participate in a tele rally for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, but will not campaign for him in person before the December runoff.
NBC News
553K+
Followers
62K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0