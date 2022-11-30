ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Nashville community rallies together for Iranian freedom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the wake of a 22-year old Kurdish girl from Iran dying after being arrested and allegedly beaten by morality police in Tehran, the Nashville community recently held a demonstration for Iranian freedom. The rally was held on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Nashville Federal...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

What's the plan for those who don't want to leave Brookmeade Park?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment will officially close on Jan. 4, and folks will move into temporary housing units. “There will obviously be some individuals that do not want to go. We’re not sure what the pathway is for them yet,” says Dede Byrd, a community advocate.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man accused of stealing scanners from major retailers across US arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man accused of stealing electronic scanners from major retailers across the country has been arrested at Nashville International Airport. Police say Anthony Canales, of New York, will fly into cities, rent a vehicle, stay for three to four days, and steal handheld scanners from major retailers like Kroger, Lowes, and Target.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Bowling Green, Kentucky, Christmas parade cancelled due to threat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Today's Christmas parade in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky, is cancelled due to a threat. The Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Bowling Green Police Department came together Saturday morning to announce the cancellation of the The Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade due to a possible threat on protesters. They said three groups were planning to protest simultaneously at the Justice Center and on the 1000 block of Shive Lane at noon.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox17.com

Man accused of domestic violence wanted in Middle Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man considered armed is wanted in Clarksville on several charges including aggravated domestic assault, according to police. The wanted man is 27-year-old Dervon Renwilk McWaine. Warrants for McWaine's arrest also include felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, and driving on a revoked...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man, 70, struck and killed walking along Nashville street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 70-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night on Lafayette Street. Metro Police say Michael Mitchell was walking on Lafayette Street near 4th Avenue South around 8:20 p.m. when he was hit by a Volkswagen Golf. The driver was making a left hand turn onto Lafayette at the time of the crash. Police say it occurred outside of a crosswalk.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Three teens charged with aggravated robbery in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three teenage boys are charged with aggravated robbery after one of them ordered a female victim out of her car at gunpoint in South Nashville, according to Metro Police. 15-year-old Henry Sandoval allegedly carjacked a woman right after arriving at her apartment on Wallace Road...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County man at center of Silver Alert found safe

--- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Saly Mouthouta, who is missing from Rutherford County. Mouthouta is 5'1" with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday November 30. The TBI says that Saly has medical conditions that could impact his ability to...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Lebanon breaks ground on $2.5M infrastructure project

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The City of Lebanon broke ground Thursday on a $2.5 million infrastructure project. Leaders say the plan is to replace 6,000 linear feet of the aging water main along South Cumberland Street and Highway 231 South. The project will begin north of Jennings Avenue and continue north of I-40.
LEBANON, TN

