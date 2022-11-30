Read full article on original website
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WSET
A legacy of lights shine in Rustburg Christmas display
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Legacy Wealth Management has put up a shining Christmas Light display in Rustburg. The display is the brainchild of the group's partners, Jake Dawson and Josh Stamm. "In 2020 we started this display because we couldn't hold our normal client party like we normally would,...
WDBJ7.com
City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting to take place as part of Dickens of a Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sample HTML block. You can get in the holiday spirit by celebrating with WDBJ7 at the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting. It’s part of Dickens of a Christmas, of which WDBJ7 is a sponsor. The tree lighting takes place on Salem Avenue in the...
WSLS
LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia
Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. As you and the kiddos start to celebrate the holiday season, there are quite a few events and parades that you’ll want to keep top of mind. From photos with Kris Kringle himself...
WDBJ7.com
Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
WSLS
7th Annual Celebration of Lights returns to Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 7th Annual Lynchburg Celebration of Lights Returns to Lynchburg. Join in as the community lights up Riverside Park. This is a free family-friendly drive-through holiday attraction. There are a number of different displays and lights from Santa’s Sleigh to a gingerbread house, the Grinch and...
WSET
The 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree
Come experience the splendor of Christmas as Thomas Road Baptist Church presents the 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree. For 51 years, Thomas Road Baptist Church has celebrated the Christmas holiday through this incredible, family-friendly production, and this year is no exception. Join TRBC for one...
WSET
'LYH Loves You:' City of Lynchburg shares message of goodwill in holiday video campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has launched a new campaign to spread a hopeful message to the community during the holidays. The video campaign, which is part of the "LYH Loves You" brand, will run throughout the month of December and early January and speaks on the goodwill in the Hill City community.
wakg.com
Danville Area Humane Society Hosting Santa Pet Photo Event
The Danville Area Humane Society is inviting the public and their pets to a Pet Photo with Santa event at the city animal shelter. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 10th, from 11 am – 2 pm. The $8 fee includes a 4×6 color picture in a holiday card frame. Children who have their picture taken with Santa will receive a small holiday gift.
wfxrtv.com
A single mom of four has a new home for the holidays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The season of giving is just getting started and gifts are the talk of the town, but one family is in for a special treat. The Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County will be dedicating a newly built home to a local family on Dec. 10. The house will go to a single mom with four children.
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WDBJ7.com
Businesses in downtown Danville participate in window decorating contest
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Danville are competing against each other in the River District Association’s Window Decorating Contest. The competition began on November 25. Residents are asked to vote for the business they think has the best decorations. Tonight is the last night to vote. “It...
Holiday events in the area
(WFXR) — Christmas bells are ringing and there are endless events to get you in the holiday spirit. From tree lightings to live performances Christmas has come to town. Here is a list of events starting this weekend. Botetourt County: Tinsel Trail Fri. Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Fincastle Town Parade Sat. Dec. 3 at […]
WDBJ7.com
Berglund Center hosts Holiday Craft and Vendor Show
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 7th annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show is set for December 3 and 4 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. There will be 244 vendors selling gift items.
WSET
New boutique hotel to replace former Doctor's Building in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new hotel is coming to life in an old, historic neighborhood in Danville and that's sparking hope of a rebirth. The former Doctor's Building on Main Street in the Old West End neighborhood is turning into a boutique hotel. "Seeing that building gets put...
WSLS
TV star Steve-O shows support for Roanoke Valley SPCA adoptions
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a unique, unlikely partnership between a TV star and a Roanoke non-profit for a good cause. Steve-O, who is performing at the Berglund Center on Saturday night, is joining forces with the Roanoke Valley SPCA to help bring awareness to their adoptable animals. While...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke animal shelter sees influx of owner surrendered animals causing less room for strays
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP) is reminding pet owners to call before surrendering an animal. The facility is currently only responsible for strays and is at capacity. The staff says they understand the cost of caring for a pet might be high, encouraging more people to surrender, but they say they can help with food and medical care.
WSET
Vehicle fire at local apartment complex in the Town of Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday in the Town of Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire at a local apartment complex. According to firefighters, the small engine compartment was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported.
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and hosted by Northeast Stokes Fire Department, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony on this Saturday at 6 p.m. Toys and non-perishable food items will be collected onsite for a toy drive, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. Pictures with Santa will be available. Digital image can be sent via e-mail or text from the Ruritan photographer with $10 valued donation to Toy or Food Drive.
