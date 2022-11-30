Read full article on original website
More community service officers will be hired by the Yakima Police Department by next year
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department will be looking to add more community service officers by the beginning of next year. At last night's community forum hosted by councilmember Patrcia Byers, those in attendance complained about the number of stray animals they are seeing in their neighborhoods. While Byers said she...
Many floats and lights will be on display for Christmas parades in the Valley
And that means it's time head out to celebrate the holidays as two of the valley's biggest Christmas parades will be happening this weekend. It all kicks off in Sunnyside on Saturday with one of the country's biggest and oldest farm implement parades. Where folks will see plenty of lighted...
Kittitas County Coroner asking for public's help in identifying human remains from 1987
Kittitas County, WA - The Kittitas County Coroner and Sheriff are asking for help identifying human remains found in Kittitas County in 1987 after more information has been discovered about the remains. Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson is asking for information that may help identify the following person. According to...
Pet of the Week: Terrier mix, Becky, is up for adoption
YAKIMA, Wash.—Becky is a four-year-old terrier mix full of energy and kisses. "She's rambunctious and playful because she's still very young, but a great size and completely full grown. So, she fits on your couch, in your car. She's wonderful," Kelli Peal with the Yakima Humane Society said. Becky...
