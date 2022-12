Wichita police have released the names of three more of the victims of a shooting incident last week in the 2900 block of South Broadway.

The 35 year-old male that was found dead at the scene is identified as Brandon Randall of Wichita.

Two victims were taken to a hospital in grave condition. One, 31 year-old Cody Maxey of Wichita has died in the hospital.

The other, a 41 year-old female, remains hospitalized in critical condition.